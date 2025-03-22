Offered by

Alano Club of Kalamazoo Inc. Membership

Single Monthly Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Single Quarterly Membership
$28

No expiration

If not renewed, will expire 3 months from date of last payment. Does not automatically renew.

Single Annual Membership
$110

Valid for one year

Partners Monthly Membership
$17

Renews monthly

Partners Quarterly Membership
$48

No expiration

If not renewed, will expire 3 months from date of last payment. Does not automatically renew.

Partners Annual Membership
$187

Valid for one year

Single Retiree Monthly Membership (age 62+)
$8

Renews monthly

Single Retiree Quarterly Membership
$23

No expiration

If not renewed, will expire 3 months from date of last payment. Does not automatically renew.

Single Retiree Annual Membership (age 62+)
$88

Valid for one year

Partners Retiree Monthly Membership (age 62+)
$14

Renews monthly

Partners Retiree Quarterly Membership (age 62+)
$40

No expiration

If not renewed will expire 3 months from date of last payment, does not automatically renew.

Partners Retiree Annual Membership (age 62+)
$154

Valid for one year

Option to automatically renew annually.

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

No expiration

