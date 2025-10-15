ALAPTO Shop

We’re thrilled to announce that our school will welcome an Artist in Residence this spring—thanks to generous grants, donations, and community support. This inspiring project will give our students the opportunity to work alongside Naomi Moes-Jenkins, a talented local artist who will guide them in creating stunning crane sculptures that celebrate creativity and collaboration.





To help fund the materials needed for this residency, we’re launching a Legacy T-Shirt Sale! These special edition shirts will feature one of the original Aldo Crane logos, beautifully tying into the theme of the sculptures and honoring our school’s rich history.





Proceeds from each t-shirt sold will directly support the Artist in Residence program and ensure our students have everything they need to bring their artistic visions to life. We are grateful for the in-kind donation from the Holsten Family for their work bringing these shirts to life. This generous contribution allows even more of the proceeds to go directly toward supporting our students and their creative journey.





Thank you for helping us make this unforgettable experience possible!





The vintage crane logo is displayed above. All t-shirts will be a vintage green color.





After you order we will communicate when the shirts are available.