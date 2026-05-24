AKGHC Organization Sponsor Levels (Open June 1-November 30)

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: May 30
~Large sponsor logo on each athlete’s sponsor shirt and on all eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*
~Dedicated sponsor banner (6’ x 2’) with logo in gym for the current season
~Sponsor spotlight on social media each month
~Four AKGHC swag bags and sponsor plaque
Renews yearly on: May 30
~Medium sponsor logo all eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*
~Sponsor logo featured on sponsor banner in gym for the current season
~Sponsor logo featured on monthly social media sponsor post
~Two AKGHC swag bag and sponsor plaque
A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics
Renews yearly on: May 30
~Small sponsor logo on all eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*
~Sponsor name featured on sponsor banner in gym for the current season
~Sponsor name featured on monthly social media sponsor post
~One AKGHC swag bag and sponsor plaque
A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics
Renews yearly on: May 30
~Sponsor name on eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*
~Sponsor name featured on monthly social media sponsor post
~One AKGHC swag bag or sponsor plaque
A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics
Renews yearly on: May 30
~Sponsor name on eligible athlete hoodies*
~End of the season social media shoutout
A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics
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