Alaska Golden Heart Cheerleading

Offered by

Alaska Golden Heart Cheerleading

About the memberships

AKGHC Organization Sponsor Levels (Open June 1-November 30)

Grand Champion
$9,999

Renews yearly on: May 30

~Large sponsor logo on each athlete’s sponsor shirt and on all eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*

~Dedicated sponsor banner (6’ x 2’) with logo in gym for the current season

~Sponsor spotlight on social media each month                                     

~Four AKGHC swag bags and sponsor plaque

 


Level Champion
$4,999

Renews yearly on: May 30

~Medium sponsor logo all eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*

~Sponsor logo featured on sponsor banner in gym for the current season

~Sponsor logo featured on monthly social media sponsor post      

~Two AKGHC swag bag and sponsor plaque

A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics

Hit Zero
$2,500

Renews yearly on: May 30

~Small sponsor logo on all eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*

~Sponsor name featured on sponsor banner in gym for the current season

~Sponsor name featured on monthly social media sponsor post   

~One AKGHC swag bag and sponsor plaque

A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics

All Star
$1,000

Renews yearly on: May 30

~Sponsor name on eligible athlete sponsor hoodies*                           

~Sponsor name featured on monthly social media sponsor post   

~One AKGHC swag bag or sponsor plaque

A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics

Full Out (One athlete hoodie-per donation)
$500

Renews yearly on: May 30

~Sponsor name on eligible athlete hoodies*                                              

~End of the season social media shoutout


A portion of your sponsorship may be tax deductible, please contact your tax professional for specifics

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