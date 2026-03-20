Nurses for Nurses

Hosted by

Nurses for Nurses

About this event

Alaska Health Fest

1014 Energy Ct

Anchorage, AK 99508, USA

Full Admission
$149

Enjoy 2 full days of education, healing sessions & workshops, products, services and connection with local health & wellness professionals.

Single Day Admission - Wednesday - June 24th, 2026
$75

Enjoy a full day of education, healing sessions & workshops, products, services and connection with local health & wellness professionals.

Single Day Admission - Thursday - June 25th, 2026
$75

Enjoy a full day of education, healing sessions & workshops, products, services and connection with local health & wellness professionals.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!