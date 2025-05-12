Alaska Humanities Forum's Silent Auction

Winners will be connected with hosts via text/email to schedule experiences directly.
Custom Poetry/Creative Writing Workshop with Na Mee Eriksen
$550
Starting bid
Bring friends or co-workers together for a creative writing workshop, custom-designed for your group! Poetry is more than just words on a page; it's about fostering a sense of interdependence and wonder. Na Mee creates guided, approachable writing experiences that aim to deepen participants' connection with themselves, each other and the world. She will design a 1-2 hour workshop specifically for your group's personality, needs, and intentions.
Poets and non-poets and people who don't like poetry are welcome. Na Mee wants her work to make you feel at home with yourself, with others, and with the world.
Duration: 1-2 hours
Host Info: Na Mee is a 2024 PEN America Emerging Voices fellow, a Narrative Prize finalist, and a three-time Rasmuson Foundation Award recipient. She has received an Alaska Literary Award and her memoir-in-progress was shortlisted for a 2024 Granum Prize. She lives and loves with her family on Lingít Aaní (aka Juneau). https://www.tsunamee.com/
NOTE: Workshops held outside of Juneau will be online unless flight costs are covered, or the workshop location aligns with Na Mee's travel schedule.
Horse & Pony Farm Experience with Paper Birch Farm
$150
Starting bid
Bring your friends or family to visit the horses at Paper Birch Farm (https://paperbirchfarm.com/)!
Horses offer humans an opportunity to slow down and connect to our senses. They can also help us develop our capacity to listen to ourselves, to them, and to each other.
Join us to learn more about horses and humans while practicing connection and attunement with a small herd of horses and ponies in South Anchorage!
2 hour experience for 4 humans. Open to children 6 and older.
Micro-Adventure with Sarah Histand
$250
Starting bid
Join Sarah Histand, founded of Mind & Mountain (https://www.mindandmountain.co/), for a hiking micro-adventure! Together, we'll select a hike in the Eagle River, Anchorage or Girdwood area that matches your interests and ambition, and where the weather looks the best. Some potential destinations include the Twin Peaks Trail at Eklutna Lake (pictured), the Turnagain Arm Trail, or the South Fork Eagle River. While we're out together, we can discuss our shared love for Alaska and the humanities. You're also welcome to pick my brain about training for outdoor recreation, nervous system healing, running a small business, or any other topic that interests you.
Plan on a 1-2 hour hike.
The Poet as Witness Experience with Raquel Polanco
$550
Starting bid
What is the moments of your life - the ones etched into memory, the ones that changed you, or even the ones you never speak aloud - could be transformed into a timeless work of art?
This is not just poetry. This is your story, reimagined and reborn through the lens of a seasoned storyteller. One voice. One meeting. One powerful piece of writing inspired by you.
Introducing a rare and intimate literary experience: a personalized storytelling session and custom-written narrative by acclaimed poet and writer Raquel Polanco. This unique creative collaboration will begin with a One-on-One Story Session with Raquel and result in a bespoke piece of writing. The final piece may take the form of a lyrical poem, a vivid short story, or even a tender slice of memoir. The style and tone will be uniquely shaped by the soul of the story itself. Whether intimate and quiet or bold and cinematic, the piece will be emotionally resonant, finely crafted, and wholly original. The winner will receive a beautifully formatted and signed copy of the finished piece, suitable for framing, gifting, or simply treasuring.
This is a legacy, an artistic rendering of your lived experience through the lens of a skilled narrative artist. Perfect for honoring a loved one, commemorating a major life milestone, or simply immortalizing a personal truth, this experience creates a tangible, emotional artifact to keep—or pass down—for generations.
My Alaska Home: A Photography Session with Elise Giordano
$450
Starting bid
Develop and deepen your relationship to your Alaska home through a 2-hour experience with photographer Elise Giordano (https://elisegiordanophotography.com/). Elise, whose photography has been featured in national tourism campaigns, has a passion for helping people discover the beauty of their surroundings, whether they live in a city, a small community, or off the grid.
Included is a portfolio of beautiful photos taken by Elise that can be used for artistic or business branding, gifts, or simply for a meaningful record of your connection to Alaska.
NOTE: Elise lives in Palmer. If you bid on this item and would require Elise to travel to your community by plane, please be prepared to cover flight expenses.
