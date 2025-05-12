Alaska Humanities Forum's Silent Auction

What is the moments of your life - the ones etched into memory, the ones that changed you, or even the ones you never speak aloud - could be transformed into a timeless work of art? This is not just poetry. This is your story, reimagined and reborn through the lens of a seasoned storyteller. One voice. One meeting. One powerful piece of writing inspired by you. Introducing a rare and intimate literary experience: a personalized storytelling session and custom-written narrative by acclaimed poet and writer Raquel Polanco. This unique creative collaboration will begin with a One-on-One Story Session with Raquel and result in a bespoke piece of writing. The final piece may take the form of a lyrical poem, a vivid short story, or even a tender slice of memoir. The style and tone will be uniquely shaped by the soul of the story itself. Whether intimate and quiet or bold and cinematic, the piece will be emotionally resonant, finely crafted, and wholly original. The winner will receive a beautifully formatted and signed copy of the finished piece, suitable for framing, gifting, or simply treasuring. This is a legacy, an artistic rendering of your lived experience through the lens of a skilled narrative artist. Perfect for honoring a loved one, commemorating a major life milestone, or simply immortalizing a personal truth, this experience creates a tangible, emotional artifact to keep—or pass down—for generations.

