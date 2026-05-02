Alaska Regional Convention

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About this event
Pre-registration hoodie exclusively.
Pre-registration full package with 1 bingo card. Enjoy the full program with access to all main speakers, workshops, events and meals.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main speakers, workshops, events and meals. Comes with 1 bingo card.
Pre-registration fee ends July 1st.
Beef lasagna. Baked layers of savory beef, creamy ricotta and mozzarella. Accompanied by garlic bread.
Chicken Breast. 6oz chicken breast with a mushroom cream sauce. Accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Romaine hearts, freshly grated parmesan, crunchy croutons and traditional ceaser dressing.
Seasonal greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, julienned carrots and lightly pickled red onions.
Sunday breakfast buffet. Includes scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, scones, yogurt, fruit & coffee.
A ticket to dance the night away.
$5 per bingo card.
Help another addict to hear our message.
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