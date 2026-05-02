Alaska Region Of Narcotics Anonymous

Hosted by

Alaska Region Of Narcotics Anonymous

About this event

Alaska Regional Convention

4786 Homer Spit Rd

Homer, AK 99603, USA

Limited Edition Pre-Reg Hoodie
$60
Available until Jul 1

Pre-registration hoodie exclusively.

Pre-Reg Full Registration
$175
Available until Jul 1

Pre-registration full package with 1 bingo card. Enjoy the full program with access to all main speakers, workshops, events and meals.

Full Registration
$185

Enjoy the full program with access to all main speakers, workshops, events and meals. Comes with 1 bingo card.

Pre-Registration
$40
Available until Jul 1

Pre-registration fee ends July 1st.

Normal Registration Fee
$50
Saturday Dinner - Beef Lasagna
$65

Beef lasagna. Baked layers of savory beef, creamy ricotta and mozzarella. Accompanied by garlic bread.

Saturday Dinner
$65

Chicken Breast. 6oz chicken breast with a mushroom cream sauce. Accompanied by garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Saturday Night Caeser Salad
$15

Romaine hearts, freshly grated parmesan, crunchy croutons and traditional ceaser dressing.

Saturday Night House Salad
$15

Seasonal greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, julienned carrots and lightly pickled red onions.​

Sunday Breakfast
$35

Sunday breakfast buffet. Includes scrambled eggs, bacon, breakfast potatoes, scones, yogurt, fruit & coffee.

Saturday Dance
$15

A ticket to dance the night away.

Bingo Cards
$5

$5 per bingo card.

Newcomer Donation
Pay what you can

Help another addict to hear our message. ​

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!