2026 Membership Application

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Renews yearly on: January 1
A public water or wastewater system with 65 service connections or fewer.
Renews yearly on: January 1
A public water or wastewater system with 66-434 service connections.
Please add your $0.25 per connection fee to your base fee of $325. If you need any help, email [email protected] for your total membership cost.
Renews yearly on: January 1
A public water or wastewater system with 435-1,304 service connections.
Please add your $0.25 per connection fee to your base fee of $375. If you need any help, email [email protected] for your total membership cost.
Renews yearly on: January 1
A public water or wastewater system with 1,305 or more service connections.
Please add your $0.25 per connection fee to your base fee of $425. If you need any help, email [email protected] for your total membership cost.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Any person who is involved in the utility industry that does not otherwise fulfill the Voting, Member-At-Large, or Supporting membership requirements. The Individual membership shall be non-voting and ineligible to hold a position on the Board of Directors or as an officer of the Association. Individual members cannot be employed by a water or wastewater system.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Membership may be from any eligible organization or individual as defined under Voting Member. In addition, membership may be from any firm, corporation, or organization that provides goods, materials, professional services, or other services to water or wastewater utilities. A Member-At-Large, or their representative, may be elected to the Board of Directors and can be elected as an officer of the Association if they are eligible as defined under Voting Member. Any Member-At-Large Director that does not meet the membership eligibility criteria defined under Voting Member is not eligible to be an officer of the Association or serve as a national Board member, but is allowed to vote. To be eligible for Member-At-Large Director, the member’s primary office must be located in Alaska and the Member-At-Large Director must reside in Alaska. (Non-voting member)
Renews yearly on: January 1
Any public or private nonprofit water/wastewater system that exceeds 15,000 people served and has the same goals as the Association, or any organization that desires to assist the Association. The Supporting membership shall be non-voting and ineligible to hold a position on the Board of Directors or as an officer of the Association.
Renews yearly on: January 1
Any public or private nonprofit non-utility organization that has the same goals as the Association. The Nonprofit Supporting membership shall be non-voting and ineligible to hold a position on the Board of Directors or as an officer of the Association.
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