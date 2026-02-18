2026 Membership Application

Membership may be from any eligible organization or individual as defined under Voting Member. In addition, membership may be from any firm, corporation, or organization that provides goods, materials, professional services, or other services to water or wastewater utilities. A Member-At-Large, or their representative, may be elected to the Board of Directors and can be elected as an officer of the Association if they are eligible as defined under Voting Member. Any Member-At-Large Director that does not meet the membership eligibility criteria defined under Voting Member is not eligible to be an officer of the Association or serve as a national Board member, but is allowed to vote. To be eligible for Member-At-Large Director, the member’s primary office must be located in Alaska and the Member-At-Large Director must reside in Alaska. (Non-voting member)