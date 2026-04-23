Alaska Safety Alliance Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 16, 2027
Corporate Members – companies with subsidiaries. Corporate Members, including both parent organizations and subsidiaries, may nominate eligible candidates for election to the board and hold one vote per entity.
Valid until May 16, 2027
Principal Member – Includes any for-profit company, regardless of industry sector, as well as for-profit education and training providers. Principal Members may nominate elibigle candidates for election to the board and hold one vote per entity.
Valid until May 16, 2027
Partner Member – Partners include nonprofit organizations, government agencies, not-for-profit educational and training institutions, and labor and trade organizations (unions). Partner Members hold one vote per entity. Qualified employees of Partner Members are eligible for nomination to the board of directors and up to four seats on the Board of Directors may be held by partner members. Partner Members must provide verification of their nonprofit or government agency status. Please call for more information about becoming a Partner Member.
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