Individual Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until March 22, 2027
Show your support and be a key part of Alaska School Choice! As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.
Renews monthly
Keep us going with your ongoing support to help empower families! This membership level supplies at least one book scholarship. As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.
Renews monthly
Your robust support will supply real needs for Alaskan families! This membership level supplies at least two book scholarships. As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.
Renews monthly
Your generosity will change the lives of Alaskan students! This membership level provides at least 4 book scholarships. As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!