Offered by

Alaska School Choice Fund

About the memberships

Individual Membership

YES Member
$25

Valid until March 22, 2027

Show your support and be a key part of Alaska School Choice! As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.

Green Apple Member
$25

Renews monthly

Keep us going with your ongoing support to help empower families! This membership level supplies at least one book scholarship. As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.

Red Apple Membership
$50

Renews monthly

Your robust support will supply real needs for Alaskan families! This membership level supplies at least two book scholarships. As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.

Golden Apple Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Your generosity will change the lives of Alaskan students! This membership level provides at least 4 book scholarships. As a member of Alaska School Choice, you'll get special access to all our events and online resources.

Add a donation for Alaska School Choice Fund

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