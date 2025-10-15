Alaska School Choice Vendor Partner

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate
This level reserves your spot (one table) at the 2026 Alaska School Choice Expo on January 31st at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. You will be acknowledged in our directory at the basic level.
Make a difference in a child's life by providing supplies for their success! We will increase your exposure with this level of sponsorship. You will be acknowledged in our directory at the backpack level. This level provides at least one book scholarship for a deserving student.
Thank you for opening new doors for Alaskan students with your generosity! We will increase your exposure with this level of sponsorship and position you prominently at our event. You will be acknowledged in our directory at the scholar level. This level provides more than one book scholarship for Alaskan students!
Thank you changing the trajectory for many Alaskan students with your generosity! We will increase your exposure with this level of sponsorship and position you prominently at our event. You will be acknowledged in our directory at the extra-credit level. This level provides more than three book scholarships to Alaskan students in need!
Thank you for investing into a bright future for many future Alaskan leaders! We will increase your exposure with this level of sponsorship and position you prominently at our event. You will be acknowledged in our directory at the head-of-class level. This level provides about 15 book scholarships to Alaskan students in need!
