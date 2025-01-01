Alaska Theatre of Youth's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Experience Alaska Theatre of Youth with two tickets to our Junior Theatre Festival preview send-off (Feb 1), "Madagascar, Jr." (performance of choice), and two tickets to "Miss Nelson is Missing" (performance of choice), as well as a cute ATY colors (purple/gold) stuffed hedgehog.
Bid to win a place to put your very own portrait on the set of Miss Nelson is Missing! Details to be discussed/approved by director. Includes two general admission to tickets the performance of your choice.
Bid to win a walk-on role for the final performance of Madagascar, Jr. Details to be discussed/approved by director. Includes two tickets to the show!
Full year tuition for Drama Center, spring break, winter break, and summer conservatory of choice.
Embark on a journey to view wildlife with Major Marine Tours with a 4-hour tour for two. Valid March 7th - May 10th 2026.
Experience the Scottish Highland Games with a family pack (2 adult, 2 youth) admission, and two general scotch tasting session tickets at the 2026 Alaska Scottish Highland Games.
Must be redeemed by June 15th, 2026.
Learn improv with this improv class for up to 10 guests, and an improv book to curate ideas!
Enjoy a night out featuring improv! You'll receive two $50 ($100 total) gift cards to Simon's & Seaforts (or other Landry's locations) for dinner, an improv card game, and four (4) tickets to Comedy Sportz First Match on Friday, Jan 9, 2026 at 7pm at Williwaw.
A skier's delight bundle, including five (5) $10 off certificates at AK Starfish Co, two (2) all day lift tickets at Arctic Valley, and two (2) adult lift tickets to Hilltop Ski Area for the 25/26 season.
Escape to Homer, Alaska with a two-night stay at the Aspen Suites Hotel in Homer, and 4 tickets to Pier One Theatre to enjoy a performance during your stay.
Hotel stay is not valid from May 15th - September 16th, 2026 or holidays, subject to availability. Expires December 31st, 2026.
Enjoy a fun-filled day at the Dimond Center with a $50 gift card to Regal cinemas, five (5) ice skating passes, and five (5) bowling alley passes.
Passes valid Mon - Fri, shoe/skate rental not included. Passes expire December 7th, 2026.
Brighten your day with two art prints by Amanda Rose Warren, including Honey Bear and Arctic Valley landscape, both measuring 11" x 17", as well as a $25 gift card to Sweet Caribou!
Taste local flavors with a $50 gift card to Locally Grown Restaurants (South, Crush, Spenard Roadhouse, Snow City Cafe), and a $100 gift certificate to ORSO / Glacier Brewhouse
Enjoy the Renaissance Fair and all it has to offer with this package! Included is a family pack (2 adult, 2 youth) admission, two Mystic Readings, two Trials at Amin's Ascent, two rounds of Game of Throws, two tomatoes to toss as the Tomato Show, two items from Citrus Oasis, and a voucher for an arrest warrant for the person of your choice!
Experience the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts like no other with a 1 hour backstage tour for 6-10 guests, then enjoy lunch at International House of Hotdogs with 10 coupons for a free combo (hot dog, drink, fries).
Delight your little one with this gift! Included is a Season Subscription to Sparkle Dance and Play at the Anchorage Classical Ballet Academy, a size XS tutu, stuffed ballerina swan, hair bow, and wand to make their fun more magical!
Take home a stunning piece of woodworking with a 10.5" x 6" cheese cutting board, with a built-in cheese wire. Also included are the materials to care for your new board.
Take home a stunning piece of woodworking with a 9.75" x 6.5" cheese cutting board, with a built-in cheese wire. Also included are the materials to care for your new board.
Enjoy a laid back date night with a Clay in a Day class for two at Turnagain Ceramics and a $50 gift card to Texas Roadhouse.
Experience the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center with a Walk on the Wildside tour for four (4), including admission and a bundle of plushies!
Participants must be at least 10 years old, certificate expires June 6th, 2026.
Sample different arts with this set! Included is two theatre offerings and performances with four (4) tickets to Ball in the House performance with Alaska Junior Theatre, a Flex pass good for six (6) tickets with Cyrano's Theatre Company, and for the artistic side, the story of Humpty Dumpty in a framed collage.
Indulge in the scents of Victoria Secret with this set, including a branded tote bag, dog plush, and five scents including Velvet Petals, Bare Vanilla, Naughty Spice, Pure Seduction, and Cherry Bonbon Bliss.
Take home the delight of Trader Joe's with this gift set, including various skin and face care, cheese and toast spread, and a felted wool wreath!
A collection of vintage Disney pieces, including lithographs, plates, collector pieces, and more!
A beautiful handmade wooden cutting board measuring 16" x 10.5", including materials to maintain it.
Savor the flavors of Trader Joe's with this set, including felted wool potholders, sugar cookie scented candle, Cinnamon Bun spread, Caramel Sea Salt baking chips, an olive wood spoon, and several baking mixes: Blondie Bar, Pumpkin Bread & Muffin, Gingerbread Cake & Cookie, Chocolate Peppermint Loaf, and Brownie Truffle mix.
Upgrade your makeup routine with this set, including Biodance Korean Overnight Mask, Fenty Beauty lip duo, Rare Beauty Soft Pinch blush and lip trio, Rhode skin and face care trio, O/S On 'Til Dawn waterproof setting spray, and YSL mascara.
A new, unopened box set of Aikido Signature Series knives.
Enjoy a fun filled arctic day, including four (4) tubing passes at Arctic Valley, an inflatable snow tube, four cozy blankets, and plenty of hot cocoa making supplies to warm up after!
Embrace your inner fire eater with this spicy set! Included is two Yellow Bird hot sauces, Melinda's Pizza Hot Sauce, Summit Spice & Tea's Wicked Pasta Mix and Cajun Seasoning, Barnacle Food's Campfire Kelp Salsa, and two hot salted Sriracha chocolates! Or, if spicy isn't your flavor, enjoy a cozy night in with custom popcorn blends! Included is Harvest Blend and Sunset Fire popcorn, and three flavors of popcorn seasoning from Summit Spice & Tea Company: White Cheddar, Mud Flats, and Popcorn Salt.
Show your love for Wicked with this gift set, including a notebook, print, book, and two rubber duckies! Top it off with a $50 Cinemark gift card.
Enjoy the rich flavors of Trader Joe's teas with this set, including flavored mints, Matcha Latte mix, Spicy Chai Latte mix, and five different tea flavors: Blood Orange, Ginger Turmeric, Peppermint, Moroccan Mint, and Winter Wake Up.
Enjoy your local brew at home with this set from Kaladi Brothers, including two free drink coupons, two 1lb bags of French roast, and two stickers. Craft the brew with a sleek, modern coffee experience with this Absolutaris Base Limited Coffee Set!
Enjoy a relaxing day to yourself with this package, including a candle making class and basket of goodies from Get Scent!, as well as a 60-minute lymphatic massage at Lymphatics by Jamie.
Spice up your kitchen with this Trader Joe's basket including felted wool pot holders, an olive wood cutting board, and nine assorted spices/seasonings!
An array of delicious Mexican candies bought at a Mexican gas station in Cabo San Lucas in a minions bag!
Unleash your inner artist with this set including paints, colored pencils, bead art kit, notebook, and more! Carry it all with a Richard Scarey tote bag.
For the chocolatier in your life, a Trader Joe's Chocolate bag is in their future! This tote bag is full of chocolately goodies, including hot cocoa ix, Joe-Joe's cookies, chocolate gummy bears, chocolate syrup, and so much more!
Treat your hair with this set from Salon Ivy, including a hair hydration masque, shampoo, and conditioner from Fibre Clinix, and a $50 gift card to Salon Ivy.
Enjoy a double date night out with a growler with certificate for a fill from 49th State Brewing, two boardgames, $150 gift card to Whiskey and Ramen, and four tickets to Scared Scriptless.
Enjoy authentic Mexican flavors with this set, from salsas to seasonings to sauces to tortilla warmers and more!
A vintage Snow White collectible set, marked "Walt Disney Productions WADE."
An eclectic collection of tools, ranging project types to help you wherever you may need it, as well as a size M Goretex Jacket to stay warm while working!
A delightful kids themed basket, including Disney POP! Figures, a Grover tote bag, a cute stuffed porcupine, $20 to the Yogurt Lounge, and a punch card to WooHoo Icecream!
A chic Michael Kors set including a purse, gold tone watch, and sunglasses.
Enjoy up to six shows with an ACT punch card, and a commemorative bear plush!
Enjoy a family outing with four (4) passes to the Alaska Zoo, $50 to Moose/Bear/Eye Tooth, a cup, and four (4) tickets to Beartooth Theatrepub for any regular admission movie.
Refresh your athleisure session with a Patagonia hat, Cotopaxi belt bag, and new running socks- all while enjoying time at the Dome with two 5-pack passes!
Cozy up with a your favorite book with this set. Included is a $15 gift card to Great Harvest Bread Company, $25 gift card to Summit Spice & Tea to get your favorite snacks, a Fourth Wing: Want a Dragon size L shirt, a blue blanket, and other cozy book themed accessories!
