Alaska Wildlife Alliance's Online Silent Auction

$2,000 value!





Embark on the fishing trip of your dreams with two local Alaskans on their Hewescraft 220 SeaRunner named “The Tufted Puffin”. This is not a charter, but a private boat- safe and comfortable with enclosed cabin (no head, but excellent pee bucket). Owner has hundreds of hours of fishing and boating experience on Kachemak Bay. Trip includes:

Fishing trip for 4

Lodging for 4 the night before fishing at host’s home (2 bedrooms with 1 queen bed each)

Fried halibut dinner same night

Chance to view sea otters, puffins, other wildlife!

Date of trip to be determined by availability of boat owner and auction winner. Weather

and other conditions may prevent fishing on any given day and result in rescheduling. Trip is for a maximum of 4 persons. No smoking or excessive drinking allowed on the boat. Must be used by 10/31/26. Winner will be emailed the certificate with host contact information.