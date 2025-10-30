Alaska Wildlife Alliance's Online Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$2,000 value!
Embark on the fishing trip of your dreams with two local Alaskans on their Hewescraft 220 SeaRunner named “The Tufted Puffin”. This is not a charter, but a private boat- safe and comfortable with enclosed cabin (no head, but excellent pee bucket). Owner has hundreds of hours of fishing and boating experience on Kachemak Bay. Trip includes:
Date of trip to be determined by availability of boat owner and auction winner. Weather
and other conditions may prevent fishing on any given day and result in rescheduling. Trip is for a maximum of 4 persons. No smoking or excessive drinking allowed on the boat. Must be used by 10/31/26. Winner will be emailed the certificate with host contact information.
Starting bid
$1140 value!
All aboard the Alaska Railroad's flagship train! These tickets are good for two roundtrip tickets on the Alaska Railroad Denali Star Train.
Every summer morning, the northbound Denali Star Train departs Anchorage for the 356-mile, 12-hour journey to Fairbanks, with stops in Wasilla, Talkeetna, and Denali National Park; while in Fairbanks, the southbound Denali Star embarks on the reverse.
Traveling between Anchorage and Talkeetna, the train crosses the Knik River with the Chugach Mountains as a backdrop. Just south of Talkeetna, watch for views of Denali rising high above the Susitna River. North of Talkeetna, the tracks veer away from the road system and into the backcountry Hurricane area; this region offers views of the snaking Indian River, the occasional remote cabin and the expansive sight of Hurricane Gulch from the top of a 296-foot bridge. Just south of Denali National Park, Broad Pass offers majestic views of the Alaska Range in all directions; north of the park, the train winds along Healy Canyon, following the curves of the Nenana River below.
Tickets are roundtrip and good for the 2026 passenger season, mid-May to mid-September. Tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful giclee print of the Kobuk River, painted by Fairbanks artist Jill Ritchie.
11 x 14" print. $70 value. Print will be emailed to winner.
Starting bid
Hit the slopes this winter at Anchorage's hometown, nonprofit mountain, Hilltop, with two free lift tickets! The mountain features 12 trails, beginner and pro-level terrain parks. Equipment rentals & lessons available.
$94 value. Tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Summit Spice & Tea Company is a premium boutique for spices, spice blends, loose-leaf teas and Alaskan foods and gifts. Located in Anchorage, they've been hand-blending spice and tea recipes since 1998, and offer an extensive selection of specialty groceries, fine chocolates, and unique gifts. They also feature a tea room where you can relax and enjoy a refreshing cup of tea with a selection of pastries.
$75 value. Gift card will be mailed to winner.
Starting bid
Located in Anchorage, Turnagain Ceramics is an amazing place to learn and practice pottery.
Clay in a Day classes are fun and convenient way to experience working with clay while creating a variety of different projects or taking the pottery wheel for a spin.
Each class is led by an experienced instructor, is one to two hours long, and designed for beginners and all skill levels.
Once your pottery creations are done, TC will fire and glaze them to your specifications. Then pick them up, or we'll them, a few weeks later!
$150 value! Gift card will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
The 6 Hour Kenai Fjords National Park Cruise explores the world of whales, wildlife, and glaciers found in Kenai Fjords National Park. Major Marine Tour's experienced captains will fully narrate your journey and will point out the spectacular sights while providing information on the area’s wildlife, history, and geology. You will spend time in front of a towering tidewater glacier and watch for calving, where giant chunks of glacial ice break off and crash into the water.
Highlights include:
$497 trip value! Tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
The Susitna River Lodge is a beautiful riverside Alaskan lodge located just a few minutes walk from historic downtown Talkeetna, Alaska. Enjoy a winter night in a deluxe suite. $150 value. Certificate will be emailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Located in Anchorage, Alaska Rock Gym features a full bouldering floor, roped routes, a 16′ Kilter Board, and autobelays for solo climbing sessions.
Not into climbing? Head to the fitness zone, stretch out in the yoga studio, or join one of our yoga and fitness classes: included with entry.
Winner receives five punch passes, with rentals. $155 value. Punch passes will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Located in Anchorage, Alaska Rock Gym features a full bouldering floor, roped routes, a 16′ Kilter Board, and autobelays for solo climbing sessions.
Not into climbing? Head to the fitness zone, stretch out in the yoga studio, or join one of our yoga and fitness classes: included with entry.
Winner receives five punch passes, with rentals. $155 value. Punch passes will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50 gift card that can be spent at Anchorage's Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria, Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Grill, or Broken Tooth Brewing!
The gift card also comes with two movie tickets to Bear Tooth Theatrepub's $7 movies.
$64 total value. Winner will be mailed the gift card and movie tickets.
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets for a day tour to Knik Glacier, outside of Palmer!
Your adventure begins with a 30 minute overland safari in Knik Glacier Tour's 6x6 trucks. Keep your camera’s ready as moose and other wildlife sightings are common.
You'll travel 4 miles through the spectacular backcountry of Lake George National Natural landmark, crossing rivers, viewing salmon spawning areas and seeing endless fields of unique wildflowers.
But the adventure doesn't stop there! Next, you'll jump in the boats and travel the final four miles to Knik Glacier. You will be awestruck by the sheer size of the Knik Glacier and find yourself floating among thousands of blue icebergs.
$250 value! Tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Enjoy two tickets for a day tour to Knik Glacier, outside of Palmer!
Your adventure begins with a 30 minute overland safari in Knik Glacier Tour's 6x6 trucks. Keep your camera’s ready as moose and other wildlife sightings are common.
You'll travel 4 miles through the spectacular backcountry of Lake George National Natural landmark, crossing rivers, viewing salmon spawning areas and seeing endless fields of unique wildflowers.
But the adventure doesn't stop there! Next, you'll jump in the boats and travel the final four miles to Knik Glacier. You will be awestruck by the sheer size of the Knik Glacier and find yourself floating among thousands of blue icebergs.
$250 value! Tickets will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Follow award-winning Alaska writer and photographer Nick Jans to northwest arctic Alaska—a vast wilderness where caribou roam, the northern lights blaze, and Inupiaq Eskimo hunters cling to vanishing traditions. Weaving tales of life-or-death adventure, everyday life, and personal experiences gleaned from over three decades of arctic experience, Jans creates vivid, poignant images of a land and its people on the cusp of change. The Giant’s Hand is at the same time an inner exploration, brimming with moments of profound, often poetic insight.
$23 value! Winner will be mailed the book.
Starting bid
Follow award-winning Alaska writer and photographer Nick Jans to northwest arctic Alaska—a vast wilderness where caribou roam, the northern lights blaze, and Inupiaq Eskimo hunters cling to vanishing traditions. Weaving tales of life-or-death adventure, everyday life, and personal experiences gleaned from over three decades of arctic experience, Jans creates vivid, poignant images of a land and its people on the cusp of change. The Giant’s Hand is at the same time an inner exploration, brimming with moments of profound, often poetic insight.
$23 value! Winner will be mailed the book.
Starting bid
Few places in the world can equal the scale and beauty of Denali and the Alaska Range. On this two hour narrated Float Trip, you will see spectacular vistas of this magnificent scenery. Explore the lower end of the famous Talkeetna River, which is steeped in history and the Alaskan pioneering spirit.
$198 value.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious bag of coffee from Talkeetna's Conscious Coffee, a cozy cafe with a focus on sustainability and community. The Double Dark and Rich Coffee is roasted at the Grind in Girdwood for Conscious Coffee. Organic and Fairtrade, the coffee features beans from Africa and South America.
$19 value. Coffee will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
From Denali to the South Pole, Cardboard Cribbage was made to go all the places other games can't without taking up any more space than a normal box of cards.
Made with a thick, durable, UV treated card stock, every Cardboard Cribbage set is ready to go anywhere a box of cards can. Simply unfold the box in one motion and voila! you have a cribbage board. A nifty wooden card-shaped compartment inside the box keeps the metal pegs safe and secure.
Featuring the Sockeye Salmon design, $29 value. Cribbage set will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
From Denali to the South Pole, Cardboard Cribbage was made to go all the places other games can't without taking up any more space than a normal box of cards.
Made with a thick, durable, UV treated card stock, every Cardboard Cribbage set is ready to go anywhere a box of cards can. Simply unfold the box in one motion and voila! you have a cribbage board. A nifty wooden card-shaped compartment inside the box keeps the metal pegs safe and secure.
Featuring the Rambunctious Pack design, $29 value. Cribbage set will be mailed to the winner.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $750 gift card to put towards your next adventure with Backcountry Journeys!
Backcountry Journeys offers over 100 global photography tours and workshops, spanning iconic U.S. National Parks (including Katmai!) to the wild savannahs of Africa, catering to all interests and skill levels. As one of the top-rated, all-inclusive providers in the industry, we ensure a highly personalized and memorable experience that's rooted in our deep passion for photography.
$750 value. Gift card will be emailed to winner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!