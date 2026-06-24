Alaska Workforce Convening 2026

About this event
Registration includes breakfast, coffee breaks, and lunch for both days (Wednesday, Oct 7 and Thursday, Oct 8).
Registration for the two-day convening also includes optional attendance at the Alaska Safety Alliance Annual Membership Meeting Breakfast. If you will attend the Annual Meeting, please select "Reserve My Seat" ticket below. Thank you!
Planning to attend the ASA Annual Membership Meeting during the Convening? Please add this free ticket to your registration or sponsorship to reserve your seat for the ASA Member breakfast on Day 2 (October 8) and help us plan for venue capacity. (ASA Members and non-members are welcome to attend. For a list of members, visit https://www.alaskasafetyalliance.org/members/).
Help support the 2026 Alaska Workforce Convening and Alaska's workforce development efforts with a contribution of any amount. Our team will contact you after registration is complete to discuss sponsorship recognition, including logo placement, program acknowledgment, event signage, and other customized recognition opportunities.
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