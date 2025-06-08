Alaskan related intelligence history from the Civil War to the Cold War

Robert Wallace is a writer, lecturer and consultant on intelligence and espionage. He is retired from a 33-year career at the Central Intelligence Agency as a Field Case officer; Chief of Station and Director, Office of Technical Service. From 2004-2020, he was a contract Oral historian at the CIA Center for the Study of Intelligence. The Office of Technical Services performed essentially the same functions as the fictional gadget-master referred to as Q, in the James Bond films. Prior to his career with the CIA, Wallace served in the US Army, was deployed with Company E, 75th Infantry Rangers, Vietnam, 1969 and instructed at the NCO Training Academy instructor, Fort Hood, Texas. He published his first book, NINE FROM THE NINTH, a memoir of 1969 while assigned to Rangers Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol company in Vietnam. This was followed by intelligence related books, SPYCRAFT: The Secret History of the CIA Spytechs from Communism to al-Qaeda and THE OFFICIAL CIA MANUAL OF TRICKERY AND DECEPTION. Wallace also co-authored three books on Spy Sites; Spy Sites of Washington, DC, Spy Sites of New York, and Spy Sites of Philadelphia and contributed to several films, documentaries and Netflix series including The Spy in the Hanoi Hilton, Discovery Channel – UFO’s Declassified, and Netflix- Spycraft and Spy Ops. He holds degrees form Ottawa University and the University of Kansas and is a member of the advisory board for the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC.

