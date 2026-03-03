Albanian American Club Of Westchester

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Albanian American Club Of Westchester

About the memberships

Albanian American Club Of Westchester's Memberships

Single
$250

Valid until April 27, 2027

Designed for individuals, this membership provides full access to all AACW member benefits, including discounted and free entry to select events, networking opportunities, and community programs. Ideal for those who want to stay connected, involved, and supportive of our mission.

Couple/Family
$400

Valid until April 27, 2027

Perfect for couples and families, this membership extends AACW benefits to multiple household members, allowing your family to participate in events, programs, and activities together. Enjoy greater value while supporting cultural education, youth programs, and community engagement.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!