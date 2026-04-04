Albanian Annual Boat Party 2026

About this event
Includes Boat Trip & Food
Cash at the dock $80
Become Member first and get 15% discount on your purchase.
Includes Boat Trip & Kids Food
Cash at the dock $40
1. Sponsorship includes 2 Tickets 2. Social Media Post of your sponsorship. 3. Thank you note during the event
1. Sponsorship includes 4 Tickets
2. Social Media Post of your sponsorship.
3. Thank you note during the event
4. Bring your own advertising materials at the event
1. Sponsorship includes 8 Tickets
2. Social Media Post of your sponsorship.
3. Special Thank you note during the event
4. Bring your own merchandise and advertising materials at the event
5. Priority Seating
$
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