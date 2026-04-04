Massachusetts Albanian American Society

Hosted by

Massachusetts Albanian American Society

About this event

Albanian Annual Boat Party 2026

60 Rowes Wharf

Boston, MA 02110, USA

Adults:
$70

Includes Boat Trip & Food


Cash at the dock $80

Become Member first and get 15% discount on your purchase.

Children Under 12:
$35

Includes Boat Trip & Kids Food


Cash at the dock $40

Silver Boat Party Sponsor:
$300

1. Sponsorship includes 2 Tickets 2. Social Media Post of your sponsorship. 3. Thank you note during the event

Gold Boat Party Sponsor
$500

1. Sponsorship includes 4 Tickets

2. Social Media Post of your sponsorship.

3. Thank you note during the event

4. Bring your own advertising materials at the event

Platinum Boat Party Sponsor
$1,000

1. Sponsorship includes 8 Tickets

2. Social Media Post of your sponsorship.

3. Special Thank you note during the event

4. Bring your own merchandise and advertising materials at the event

5. Priority Seating

Add a donation for Massachusetts Albanian American Society

$

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