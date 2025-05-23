Albanian Film Festival 2025 - GALA: June 21, 2025

589 Granite St

Braintree, MA 02184, USA

Ticket For Gala
$120
* Tickets bought under the same transaction will be seated together. * Ticket includes dinner and guest performances
Buy A Table at the Gala
$1,000
* A total of 10 tickets for a discounted price, all guests will be seated together * Ticket includes dinner and guest performances
Sponsor - Silver Eagle
$500
* 1 Sponsored Post on Instagram an Facebook with tag and custom graphic * 2 Complimentary tickets to the opening Gala. * 2 Fan Noli Festival T-shirts * Social Media "Thank You" post After the Festival
Sponsor - Gold Double Headed Eagle
$1,000
* 3 Sponsored Post on Instagram and Facebook (Premium Custom Graphics) * Logo Placement on Festival Website (Gold Sponsors Section) * 4 Complimentary Tickets to the Gala + Priority Seating at Film Screenings. * 2 Fan Noli Festival Hats + 2 Fan Noli Festival T-Shirts * Verbal Acknowledgment at Gala Event. * Social Media Story Highlight (Instagram + Facebook)
Sponsor - Platinum Noli Patron Sponsor
$2,000
* 5 Sponsored Posts (including custom videos and reels) * Top Placement of Logo and Link on Festival Website (Platinum Sponsors Section) * 6 Complimentary Tickets to the Gala + Priority Seating at Film Screenings. * 4 Fan Noli Festival Hats + 2 Fan Noli Festival T-Shirts. * Opportunity to set up Banner or Promotional Table at the Gala. * Verbal Acknowledgment Throughout the Festival Events * Dedicated Sponsor Spotlight Post (Instagram, Facebook) * Optional Short Commercial (30 sec - 1 Min) Played Before Select Film Screening
For Students and Senior Citizens
$60

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!