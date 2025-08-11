2025 Annual Raffle

Bundle Raffle Tickets
$100
This includes 11 tickets

Three Prizes to Win!

First Drawing

Bolt .223 Mossberg with Scope, Threaded Barrel & AR Clip Compatible

Second Drawing

Meat Bundle from The Butcher Block

(4) 12 oz. Ribeyes

(4) 12 oz. Sirloins

(4) 12 oz. New York Strips

5# of Ground Beef

2# Wild Caught Coho Salmon Filet

5# Ground Beef Patties

5# Bone In Pork Chops

Third Drawing

$100 Gift Certificate to Martindale's Western Store

Single Raffle Ticket
$10

Three Prizes to Win!

First Drawing

Bolt .223 Mossberg with Scope, Threaded Barrel & AR Clip Compatible

Second Drawing

Meat Bundle from The Butcher Block

(4) 12 oz. Ribeyes

(4) 12 oz. Sirloins

(4) 12 oz. New York Strips

5# of Ground Beef

2# Wild Caught Coho Salmon Filet

5# Ground Beef Patties

5# Bone In Pork Chops

Third Drawing

$100 Gift Certificate to Martindale's Western Store

Add a donation for Albany County Stockgrowers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!