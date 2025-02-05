Albany State University Spring Open House 2025

Campus Tour, Meet Faculty, Student Body Showcase, Covid Rules Apply. Parental Consent and Waiver Required.
Place of Departure: Berean Christian Church
1465 Highpoint Rd, Snellville, GA 30078
Time of Departure: Promptly at 6:00 AM
Arrive at ASU: 9:30 AM
Return Time: 6:30 PM - Berean Christian Church
Campus Tour, Meet Faculty, Student Body Showcase, Covid Rules Apply. Parental Consent and Waiver Required.
Place of Departure: Berean Christian Church
1465 Highpoint Rd, Snellville, GA 30078
Time of Departure: Promptly at 6:00 AM
Arrive at ASU: 9:30 AM
Return Time: 6:30 PM - Berean Christian Church
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!