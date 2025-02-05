North Perimeter Area Alumni Chapter
Albany State University Spring Open House 2025

HPER Gymnasium

504 College Dr, Albany, GA 31705, USA

Campus Tour - Day Trip
$25
Campus Tour, Meet Faculty, Student Body Showcase, Covid Rules Apply. Parental Consent and Waiver Required. Place of Departure: Berean Christian Church 1465 Highpoint Rd, Snellville, GA 30078 Time of Departure: Promptly at 6:00 AM Arrive at ASU: 9:30 AM Return Time: 6:30 PM - Berean Christian Church

