ALBION SC San Diego's Annual Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Your purchase directly supports the ALBION 12 Foundation's scholarship fund, providing elite-level soccer opportunities to student-athletes in financial need.
Official Raffle Disclosure: By completing this transaction, the purchaser acknowledges that this online portal serves exclusively as a secure platform for payment processing. An authorized representative of the ALBION 12 Foundation will manually complete a physical paper ticket stub on your behalf for the official drawing.
Eligibility: Entries are limited to California residents 18 years of age or older.
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