ALBION SC San Diego's Annual Raffle 2026

Your purchase directly supports the ALBION 12 Foundation's scholarship fund, providing elite-level soccer opportunities to student-athletes in financial need.

Official Raffle Disclosure: By completing this transaction, the purchaser acknowledges that this online portal serves exclusively as a secure platform for payment processing. An authorized representative of the ALBION 12 Foundation will manually complete a physical paper ticket stub on your behalf for the official drawing.

Eligibility: Entries are limited to California residents 18 years of age or older.