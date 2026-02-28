ALBUMOA 's Silent Auction

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2200 Grande Blvd SE, STE B, Rio Rancho, NM 87124, USA
Starting bid
The wine is garnet red with ruby hues. The grapes are grown in vineyards situated on hills with a good slope, composed of predominantly clay and limestone soils. This creates a wine rich in trace elements that can fully and immediately express its bouquet. It pairs well with traditional egg pastas from the Langhe, meat-stuffed ravioli, red meats, boiled meats and game, sheep and goat toma cheeses, and hard ripened cheeses. Some reviewers describe the wine as having an intense, persistent aroma with scents of fruit, dog rose, spices, cinnamon, absinthe, tobacco, and a full-boiled, harmonious, and balanced taste with graceful tannins. - Donated by Aaron McCurdy and Spouse
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon of live Americana at Popejoy Hall with Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music—a feel-good journey through classic folk, country, gospel, and roots music, featuring standout performers Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh. The show blends beloved songs with a multi-media presentation for an engaging concert experience.
Includes: 2 side-seat tickets • Value: $127 (2 × $63.50)
Event: Sun, March 22, 2026 • 3:00 PM • Popejoy Hall (UNM), Albuquerque - Donated by Popejoy Hall and Coordinated by Karen Brown
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a night of laughs with Boeing Boeing, the Tony Award–winning farce about a bachelor juggling three fiancées—each a flight attendant—until a surprise visit sends his perfectly timed schedule into hilarious chaos.
Includes: 2 vouchers (not pre-assigned seats)
How it works: Winner must present the vouchers at the Albuquerque Little Theatre box office to redeem for tickets for the day/time and seats of their choice (subject to availability).
Where/When: Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave SW, Albuquerque • Apr 24–May 10, 2026
Estimated value (FMV): approx. $79.20 total (about $39.60 each, per box office quote) - Donated by Albuquerque Little Theater and Coordinated by Karen Brown
Starting bid
Do more of what you love on the colorful, all-screen 11-inch iPad (A16)—great for streaming, games, schoolwork, and everyday productivity. It features a vibrant Liquid Retina display with True Tone, fast performance from the A16 chip, and reliable connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Capture photos and video with the 12MP rear camera, and enjoy crisp video calls with the landscape 12MP Center Stage front camera. Securely unlock and pay with Touch ID, and count on up to 10 hours of web browsing or video on Wi-Fi. Supports Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Apple Pencil (1st gen with adapter). - Donated by ALBUMOAA
Starting bid
A lightweight, budget-friendly 14-inch HP laptop that’s great for everyday basics like email, web browsing, schoolwork, and streaming. Powered by an Intel Processor N150 (quad-core) with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB UFS storage, it features a 14" HD (1366×768) micro-edge, anti-glare display, Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5.4, and Windows 11 Home in S mode. Weighs about 3.24 lb and is rated for up to 11 hours of video playback (battery life varies by use). - Donated by ALBUMOAA
Starting bid
Settle in with Amazon’s fastest Kindle Paperwhite yet, featuring a crisp 7" glare-free 300 ppi display, 25% faster page turns, and an adjustable warm light for comfortable reading day or night. With 16GB storage, USB-C charging, up to 12 weeks of battery life, and IPX8 waterproofing (rated for immersion in fresh water), it’s perfect for travel, poolside reading, and everyday use. This is the ad-supported version (lock-screen ads). - Donated by ALBUMOAA
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