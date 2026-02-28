ALBUMOA 's Silent Auction

Enjoy an afternoon of live Americana at Popejoy Hall with Women of Americana: A Celebration of American Music—a feel-good journey through classic folk, country, gospel, and roots music, featuring standout performers Cristina Vane and Brennen Leigh. The show blends beloved songs with a multi-media presentation for an engaging concert experience.

Includes: 2 side-seat tickets • Value: $127 (2 × $63.50)

Event: Sun, March 22, 2026 • 3:00 PM • Popejoy Hall (UNM), Albuquerque - Donated by Popejoy Hall and Coordinated by Karen Brown