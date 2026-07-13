A group of girls in pink shirts pose with a mascot at a baseball game, with stadium seating and lights in the background.
Albuquerque Girl Choir

Offered by

Albuquerque Girl Choir

About the memberships

Albuquerque Girl Choir Fall 2026 Membership

General Fall Tuition-Paid in Full
$300

General Fall Tuition- paid in full

General Fall Tuition- Paid Over 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)
$100

Renews monthly

General Fall Tuition- $100 monthly over 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)

Bring a Friend-General Fall Tuition ($50 off for each)
$250

No expiration

Bring a friend and each register by 8/16/2026 and each will receive $50 off Fall Tuition.

Bring a Friend-General Fall Tuition-Paid over 3 months
$83

Renews monthly

Bring a Friend General Fall Tuition paid monthly over 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)

Fall Tuition-20% off Sibling discount (Paid in Full)
$240

No expiration

Get 20% off Fall Tuition for siblings paid in full

Fall Tuition-20% off Sibling discount (Paid over 3 months)
$80

Renews monthly

Fall tuition for sibling paid monthly for 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)

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