Albuquerque Girl Choir Fall 2026 Membership

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About the memberships
General Fall Tuition- paid in full
Renews monthly
General Fall Tuition- $100 monthly over 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)
No expiration
Bring a friend and each register by 8/16/2026 and each will receive $50 off Fall Tuition.
Renews monthly
Bring a Friend General Fall Tuition paid monthly over 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)
No expiration
Get 20% off Fall Tuition for siblings paid in full
Renews monthly
Fall tuition for sibling paid monthly for 3 months (Aug, Sept, Oct)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!