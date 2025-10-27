Academy for Learning and Character Development (ALCD)

ALCD Kids Fest 2026 Sponsor Sign Up

2151 Jaycee Wy

Huntsville, AL 35801, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition: Name/logo featured on all event banners, advertisements, stage backdrop, flyers, and social media. Featured in social media videos. Opportunity to speak on stage. Premium booth space. Recognition in ALCD press release and media coverage.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Recognition: Name/logo featured on all event banners, advertisements, flyers, and social media. Shown in social media videos. Recognition in ALCD press release and media coverage.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Recognition: Logo on event signage and social media recognition. Opportunity to distribute promotional items or host a booth.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Recognition: Name listed on event signage and social media mentions.

Community Partner
Free

Community Partners: In Kind Donations & Volunteers

Recognition during the event and on social media.

Booth Vendor
$50

Vendors may sell family friendly items. Vendors must sign Vendor Agreement.

Food Truck Vendor
$75

Food Vendor Must Sign Vendor Agreement form.

