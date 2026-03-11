Alcovets

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Alcovets

About this event

ALCOVETS 2026 BALLOON FESTIVAL

4242 R Dean Coleman Rd

Burlington, NC 27215, USA

GENERAL ADMISSION
$10

Valid for one day. A General Admission ticket is required for each adult and each child over the age of 9.

VIP Parking
$30

VIP parking is designated parking inside the festival area. VIP parking is a single use pass. If you leave the festival, you will have to purchase an additional VIP parking pass.

VIP Multi-Use Parking (3)
$75
Available until Apr 30

A VIP Multi-Use Parking allows a person to leave and return 3 times to the festival without having to buy another VIP Multi-Use Pass

General Parking
$20

A General Parking pass is a single use parking pass. If you leave the festival during the day, you will have to buy another General Parking pass to reenter the festival that day.

General Multi-Use (3) Parking
$50
Available until Apr 30

A General Multi-Use (3) Parking pass allows a person to leave and return 3 times to the festival without having to buy another General Multi-Use pass.

Add a Donation for ALCOVETS
Free

This is a direct donation to ALCOVETS.

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