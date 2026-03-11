Alcovets

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Alcovets

About this event

ALCOVETS 2026 BALLOON FESTIVAL Jeep Show Registration

4242 R Dean Coleman Rd

Burlington, NC 27215, USA

JEEP SHOW GENERAL ADMISSION
$10

Valid for one day. A Jeep Show General Admission pass must be purchased for the driver and each person in your Jeep.

JEEP Show Registration
$20
Available until Apr 30

Your registration fee is also your car pass to enter the festival for the Jeep Show. Remember to purchase a Jeep Show General Admission tickets for the driver and each person in the Jeep.

JEEP SHOW SUNDAY REGISTRATION
$30

A Jeep Show Sunday Registration can be purchased only on Sunday, May 10th. The driver must also purchase a General Admission Ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!