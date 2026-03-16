Alcovets

Hosted by

Alcovets

About this event

ALCOVETS 2026 O.V. YONDER BALLOON FESTIVAL TRAIL 5K

4242 R Dean Coleman Rd

Burlington, NC 27215, USA

Runner Race Registration
$35

Runner Race Registration Ticket. Maximum of 10 runners. It is valid for one day. It allows the person to enjoy all of the festival activities for the day.

Runner Support Member General Admission Pass
$10

A Runner Support Member General Admission (RSMGA) Pass must be purchased for each member. It is valid for one day. It allows the person to enjoy all of the festival activities for the day.

Optional Contribution
Pay what you can

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