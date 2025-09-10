eventClosed

ALCV September Auction

auction.pickupLocation

32120 San Juan Creek Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675, USA

WELCOME TO CASA DE GONZALEZ item
WELCOME TO CASA DE GONZALEZ item
WELCOME TO CASA DE GONZALEZ
$1,200

auctionV2.input.startingBid

OCTOBER 15 - 19, 2025

Enjoy a 4-night stay in a 4-bedroom, 3 ½ bath home nestled in the scenic heart of Paso Robles wine country, which offers an unforgettable escape for families and friends.

Paso Robles is home to famous wineries, Sensorio and Vina Robles Amphitheater, where you will enjoy a concert featuring Ziggy Marley on Saturday, October 18th, wander through the fabulous light show at Sensorio on Friday, October 17th, and have a complimentary wine tasting at Concur Winery.  Included is a bottle of Concur wine and a Medium- sized Concur T-Shirt.

$200 Cleaning Fee Not Included

Value: $2000

Donated by: Sharon Gonzalez & Concurl Winery

San Diego Family Getaway item
San Diego Family Getaway item
San Diego Family Getaway
$225

auctionV2.input.startingBid

November 1st – 3rd, 2025

Enjoy a 2-night stay at the Harbour Lights Hotel, ideally located in the heart of downtown San Diego. Just steps away from the Gaslamp Quarter, the harbor, and world-class dining and entertainment, this boutique hotel offers the perfect blend of comfort and convenience for your getaway.

Your adventure continues with a 4-pack admission to the USS Midway Museum, one of San Diego’s top attractions. Step aboard the historic aircraft carrier and explore interactive exhibits, restored aircraft, and breathtaking views of San Diego Bay—a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages.

Value: $550

Donated by: USS Midway

ALCV Member

Duffy Boat Cruise & Girlfriend Glam Party item
Duffy Boat Cruise & Girlfriend Glam Party item
Duffy Boat Cruise & Girlfriend Glam Party
$95

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1-Hour Boat Rental for

Up to 6 Guests & Cos Bar

1-Hour Duffy Boat Rental for Up to 6 Guests

Gather your best girlfriends for the ultimate day of fun and relaxation! Start with a 1-hour private Duffy boat rental for up to 6 guests and set sail through the sparkling waters of scenic Newport Harbor.

The fun continues at Cos Bar, Newport Beach, where you and your girlfriends will be treated to a fabulous Girlfriend Party experience.  Enjoy expert beauty consultations, luxury product samples, and a glamorous time with your closest friends..

 

Value: $175

Donated by: Newport Harbor Boat Rentals & Cos Bar

A Year of Sweet Treats from Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream item
A Year of Sweet Treats from Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Indulge in a full year of deliciousness with 12 months of Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream! With over 100 irresistible flavors, there’s something to satisfy every craving. Each month, enjoy a featured favorite hand-selected from Handel’s renowned small-batch recipes. A perfect gift for families, ice cream lovers, or anyone who believes dessert should come first!

Includes: One (1) featured ice cream item per month for 12 months

 

Value: $100

Donated by: Handel's

Park Lane Sparkle Necklace & Earrings Set item
Park Lane Sparkle Necklace & Earrings Set
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Add a touch of timeless elegance to any outfit with this dazzling Park Lane Jewelry set. Featuring a sparkling Star necklace paired with matching earrings, this set is perfect for a night out, a special occasion, or simply adding a bit of glam to your everyday look.

A beautiful gift for yourself or someone special!


Value: $65

Donated by: Sheri Hockmeyer / Park Lane

Cultural Day at Bowers Museum item
Cultural Day at Bowers Museum item
Cultural Day at Bowers Museum
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Discover art, history, and culture with four day passes to the renowned Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. Explore world-class exhibits, engaging collections, and special cultural experiences that make this museum one of Southern California’s treasures. Perfect for a family outing, group of friends, or a memorable day of exploration.

 

Value: $72
Donated by: The Bower’s Museum in Santa Ana

Family Fun at Lucky Strike Bowling item
Family Fun at Lucky Strike Bowling
$125

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Hours of Bowling for Up to 5 People

Enjoy a lively day out with 2 hours of bowling for up to 5 people at Lucky Strike! Perfect for families, friends, or a fun group outing, this package offers strikes, spares, and plenty of laughs in a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere.


Value: $250
Donated by: Lucky Strike Bowling Center


Red Vintage Leather Bag item
Red Vintage Leather Bag
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Make a bold fashion statement with this stunning red vintage leather bag from Amorin Vintage Inc. Timeless in design and crafted with quality, this piece adds a touch of sophistication and style to any wardrobe. A must-have for the vintage fashion lover or anyone who appreciates unique, standout accessories.

Value: $65

Donated by: Amorin Vintage Inc.

Young Living Premium Essential Oils Starter Kit item
Young Living Premium Essential Oils Starter Kit
$110

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Experience the benefits of pure essential oils with this brand-new Premium Starter Kit from Young Living, still in the box. This set includes a stylish diffuser and a curated selection of Young Living’s most popular essential oils—perfect for creating a calming atmosphere, boosting wellness, and refreshing your home naturally. 

Value: $225

Donated by: Bargain Box

Dana Wharf Whale Watching for Two item
Dana Wharf Whale Watching for Two
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Embark on a mesmerizing journey off the Southern California coast with two tickets to Dana Wharf Whale Watching, located in the scenic heart of Dana Point. Since 1971, Dana Wharf has been the premier and pioneering whale watching experience in Orange County—and it’s officially dubbed the “Whale Watching Capital of the World®” Dana Wharf.

What This Experience Includes:

  • A two-hour Whale & Dolphin Watching Tour for Two, where you’ll have the chance to encounter majestic gray and blue whales.

Value: $165
Donated by: ALCV Member

Apple AirPods Pro 2 item
Apple AirPods Pro 2
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Enjoy premium sound and ultimate convenience with a pair of Apple AirPods Pro. These sleek, wireless earbuds deliver exceptional audio quality with smart features designed for everyday life.

  • Active Noise Cancellation – block out distractions and immerse yourself in music or calls

Value: $100
Donated by: Bargain Box

Vintage Native American Red Coral Jewelry Set item
Vintage Native American Red Coral Jewelry Set item
Vintage Native American Red Coral Jewelry Set
$65

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Beautifully crafted Navajo/Zuni teardrop-shaped red coral pendant/pin with matching earrings. The pendant is marked Sterling Silver, while the earrings, though unmarked, complement the set perfectly. This vintage jewelry highlights the timeless artistry and traditional design of Native American craftsmanship

Value: $200
Donated by: Bargain Box

Starbucks Coffee Lover’s Gift Basket item
Starbucks Coffee Lover’s Gift Basket
$75

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Bring the Starbucks experience home with this ultimate gift basket designed for true coffee enthusiasts.  This basket is sure to perk up your day! 

 This package includes:

  • 2 Starbucks Tumblers
  • 2 Stainless Steel Water Bottles
  • 2 Classic Coffee Cups
  • 1 lb Komodo Dragon Whole Bean Coffee
  • 1 lb Odyssey Blend Whole Bean Coffee
  • 1 lb Pike Place Roast Whole Bean Coffee
  • 2 Packs of VIA Instant Coffee (12-count each)
  • Two $10 Starbucks Gift Cards

Value: $150
Donated by: Starbucks & Bob Beaulieu and Linda Mosure

Mission San Juan Capistrano Visit for Four item
Mission San Juan Capistrano Visit for Four
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Step back in time with four admission passes to the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano, the “Jewel of the California Missions.” Founded more than 240 years ago, this iconic landmark offers beautiful gardens, museum rooms, Serra Chapel, and the world-famous swallows. Perfect for a family outing or cultural day trip, this experience combines California history, art, and timeless beauty. 

Value: $72

Donated by: Mission San Juan Capistrano

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing