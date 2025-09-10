ALCV September Auction

OCTOBER 15 - 19, 2025

Enjoy a 4-night stay in a 4-bedroom, 3 ½ bath home nestled in the scenic heart of Paso Robles wine country, which offers an unforgettable escape for families and friends.

Paso Robles is home to famous wineries, Sensorio and Vina Robles Amphitheater, where you will enjoy a concert featuring Ziggy Marley on Saturday, October 18th, wander through the fabulous light show at Sensorio on Friday, October 17th, and have a complimentary wine tasting at Concur Winery. Included is a bottle of Concur wine and a Medium- sized Concur T-Shirt.

$200 Cleaning Fee Not Included

Value: $2000

Donated by: Sharon Gonzalez & Concurl Winery