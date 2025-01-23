ALEC Primary PTO Storybook Fairy Tale Ball

This ticket is for 2 (people).
- This ticket can be used for an AACS student in preschool, kindergarten, first grade, or second grade; AND
-An adult chaperone.
Additional Single Child Ticket
$15
This ticket is for 1 (one) student. This ticket can be used for an additional AACS student in preschool, kindergarten, first grade, or second grade. This would be an add on to a couple ticket (e.g. A parent bringing two children). All students must have an adult present.
Additional Single Adult Ticket
$15
This ticket is for 1 (one) adult. This ticket can be used for an additional adult chaperoning a student. This would be an add on to a couple ticket (e.g. two parents bringing one child).
