Centennial Park Figure Skating Club

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Centennial Park Figure Skating Club

About this event

Alethea's Cash & Petals Shop (Skatefest)

5353 W 3100 S

West Valley City, UT 84120, USA

SPRING BOUQUET item
SPRING BOUQUET
$30

INCLUDES $15.

For additional cash please add the amount of cash you'd like included under "Cash for my gift" before finalizing your purchase.

ROSETTE LEI item
ROSETTE LEI
$20

INCLUDES: 5 - $1 bills. For additional cash please add the amount of cash you'd like included under "Cash for my gift" before finalizing your purchase.

BUTTERFLY LEI item
BUTTERFLY LEI
$30

INCLUDES: 12 - $1 bills.

For additional cash please add the amount of cash you'd like included under "Cash for my gift" before finalizing your purchase.

SMALL BOUQUET item
SMALL BOUQUET
$15

INCLUDES: 5 - $1 bills.

For additional cash please add the amount of cash you'd like included under "Cash for my gift" before finalizing your purchase.

LARGE BOUQUET item
LARGE BOUQUET
$50

INCLUDES: 25 - $1 bills.

For additional cash please add the amount of cash you'd like included under "Cash for my gift" before finalizing your purchase.

3 color-Ribbon lei item
3 color-Ribbon lei
$30

Please add the amount of cash you'd like included at the bottom of page, "Cash for my Gift" before finalizing your purchase.

2 Color Ribbon Lei item
2 Color Ribbon Lei
$25

Please add the amount of cash you'd like included at the bottom of page, "Cash for my Gift", before finalizing your purchase.

4 Color Ribbon Lei
$35

Please add the amount of cash you'd like included at the bottom of page, "Cash for my Gift", before finalizing your purchase.

Candy Lei
$6

Please add the amount of cash you'd like included at the bottom of page, "Cash for my Gift", before finalizing your purchase.

Taki Lei
$15

Please add the amount of cash you'd like included at the bottom of page, "Cash for my Gift", before finalizing your purchase.

Treat Lei
$15

Includes rice crispy treats, fruit snacks, and bagged cookie like Oreos.


Please add the amount of cash you'd like included under "Cash for my gift" before finalizing your purchase.

Cash for my Gift item
Cash for my Gift
Pay what you can
Add a donation for Centennial Park Figure Skating Club

$

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