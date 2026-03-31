Alex Hasson Memorial Golf Outing

About this event
Your individual entry fee includes a full day on the course in honor of Alex “The Wizard” Hasson. Registration covers 18 holes of golf with cart, access to on-course contests and prizes, lunch, and complimentary beverages throughout the round. Players are also invited to stay for post-round awards and recognition as we come together to celebrate Alex and support a meaningful cause. Registration begins at 10am. Shotgun start at 11am.
Your team entry fee includes a full day on the course in honor of Alex “The Wizard” Hasson. Registration covers 18 holes of golf with cart, access to on-course contests and prizes, lunch, and complimentary beverages throughout the round. Players are also invited to stay for post-round awards and recognition as we come together to celebrate Alex and support a meaningful cause. Registration begins at 10am. Shotgun start at 11am.
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