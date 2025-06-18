Alex Rust Regatta (ARR!) 2025

Hosted by
Includes participation in the official 2025 Alex Rust Regatta, official event t-shirt, & lunch. The event will include paddle events on your own kayak, or paddleboard. A winner will be recognized at the end, and they will have their name engraved in the official Alex Rust Regatta sword!
Host Boats are free because they help ARR! guests get out on the water to enjoy the sport of sailing. These boats are most likely from ECSC however guest boats are welcome to launch and use our 48 hour slips. We will match up ARR! guests with Host Boats for the Saturday Raft-Up. Please email [email protected] with the number of available spots on your Host Boat.
Support a good cause and get some awesome perks.
For complete details on what is included please email [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!