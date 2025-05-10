Imogen Ragone: Alexander Technique, Trauma, and the Regulation of the Nervous System

TO ATTEND THE EVENT, YOU WILL NEED TO CLICK "ADD." Then enter your donation to the JLSF below in any amount. Please note, Zeffy will request a contribution to their platform. You can choose a percentage they suggest or choose "Other" and enter 0 or anything you wish. All funds support scholarships for people of color who are becoming Alexander teachers. Workshop presenters generously donate their teaching in support of the JLSF mission. Join them in this effort and please give what you can!

TO ATTEND THE EVENT, YOU WILL NEED TO CLICK "ADD." Then enter your donation to the JLSF below in any amount. Please note, Zeffy will request a contribution to their platform. You can choose a percentage they suggest or choose "Other" and enter 0 or anything you wish. All funds support scholarships for people of color who are becoming Alexander teachers. Workshop presenters generously donate their teaching in support of the JLSF mission. Join them in this effort and please give what you can!

More details...