Alexandria Black Feather Day To Play

PLEASE BE SURE TO ORDER ENOUGH TICKETS FOR EVERY MEMBER OF YOUR FAMILY WHO WILL BE ATTENDING SO THAT WE CAN PREPARE ACCORDINGLY. Thank you! Join us for Black Feather Day to Play – a fun, FREE family event for the Afghan newcomers on Friday, June 28 from 12:30PM–4 PM at the Jerome "Buddie" Ford Nature Center in Alexandria, VA. Children will rotate through four main stations: 🐢 Education – Explore live animals and learn about nature and culture at the Nature Center ⚽ Sports – Outdoor games and movement 🩺 Health – Learn about healthy habits and wellness 📚 Resources – Connect with helpful services for families 🎨 Plus, we’ll have a creative art station where kids can express themselves and have fun making something special! 🕐 Please arrive promptly at 12:30 PM. Families will be divided into 4 rotating groups. The schedule starts right at 1:00 — late arrivals may miss a session. ✅ Check in at the registration table as soon as you arrive to get your group assignment. 📍 Location: Jerome “Buddie” Ford Nature Center 5750 Sanger Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311

PLEASE BE SURE TO ORDER ENOUGH TICKETS FOR EVERY MEMBER OF YOUR FAMILY WHO WILL BE ATTENDING SO THAT WE CAN PREPARE ACCORDINGLY. Thank you! Join us for Black Feather Day to Play – a fun, FREE family event for the Afghan newcomers on Friday, June 28 from 12:30PM–4 PM at the Jerome "Buddie" Ford Nature Center in Alexandria, VA. Children will rotate through four main stations: 🐢 Education – Explore live animals and learn about nature and culture at the Nature Center ⚽ Sports – Outdoor games and movement 🩺 Health – Learn about healthy habits and wellness 📚 Resources – Connect with helpful services for families 🎨 Plus, we’ll have a creative art station where kids can express themselves and have fun making something special! 🕐 Please arrive promptly at 12:30 PM. Families will be divided into 4 rotating groups. The schedule starts right at 1:00 — late arrivals may miss a session. ✅ Check in at the registration table as soon as you arrive to get your group assignment. 📍 Location: Jerome “Buddie” Ford Nature Center 5750 Sanger Ave, Alexandria, VA 22311

More details...