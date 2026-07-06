Alex Yiu's Birthday Charity Album Release Fundraiser for Tough Genes Inc

2-hour yoga session tailored to the recipient's wellness goal. This session may include asanas, mindfulness meditation, breath work, and sound healing.





Jaz Valentino is a 200-hour certified yoga instructor specializing in vinyasa sequencing, breath work, and meditation. In addition to her certification, Jaz continues her education in somatic healing modalities using a trauma

informed lens to empower healing of the emotional body through movement. She currently volunteers for a nonprofit

organization providing sound healing to people actively

recovering from addiction.

Value: $300



