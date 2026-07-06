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TOUGH GENES

About this event

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Alex Yiu's Birthday Charity Album Release Fundraiser for Tough Genes Inc

Pick-up location

522 Peach Way, San Marcos, CA 92069, USA

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"Flight of Valor" item
"Flight of Valor"
$100

Starting bid

Original Acrylic painting by Joanna Endermann.

Symbolizing the  fierce bravery of children with special needs and their caregivers 

Value: $200


Guitarist Anthony Cutietta Solo 2hours item
Guitarist Anthony Cutietta Solo 2hours
$100

Starting bid

Anthony Cutietta  is a classically  trained Guitarist  with over 25  

years of professional performance and  teaching experience.

As a  soloist, he regularly performs throughout Southern  

California. He is also a founding  member of the  guitar &  

percussion duo,  Solar Barges

Value: $350

Jaz Valentino -2-hour yoga  session  for up to 5 people item
Jaz Valentino -2-hour yoga  session  for up to 5 people
$100

Starting bid

2-hour yoga session tailored to the recipient's wellness goal. This session may include asanas, mindfulness meditation, breath work,  and sound healing.


Jaz Valentino is a  200-hour certified yoga instructor specializing in vinyasa sequencing,  breath work, and meditation. In addition to her certification, Jaz  continues her education in somatic healing  modalities using  a trauma 

informed lens to empower healing  of the emotional  body through movement. She currently volunteers for a  nonprofit  

organization providing sound healing to people actively  

recovering from addiction. 

Value: $300


Ukulele and Two 30-minute Lessons -Lindsay Zehren item
Ukulele and Two 30-minute Lessons -Lindsay Zehren item
Ukulele and Two 30-minute Lessons -Lindsay Zehren
$80

Starting bid

Ukelele and  Lesson 

Bring music into YOUR life with  this fun and  

beginner-friendly  package featuring a bright  and colorful Kala  Ukulele and two  30-minute virtual  lessons with  

Lindsay of Copper Z  Creative Wellness.  

Whether you're  picking up an instrument for  the first time or  looking to build your skills, Lindsay's supportive and personalized instruction will  help you gain confidence and  enjoy making music. The Kala  ukulele is known for its quality  

sound, comfortable playability, and  portability making it the perfect conpanion for aspiring musicians of all ages.

Value: $160


"Sunrise on the Marsh with Wrens" item
"Sunrise on the Marsh with Wrens"
$400

Starting bid

55 x 23 Framed Original Art by Emily Dolton

Value: $1000

"Cardinals in Winter" item
"Cardinals in Winter"
$75

Starting bid

10x11 Lucy Wang Limited edition framed print from original 3-dimensional Watercolor on silk.

Value: $250

"Bug on the Nile" item
"Bug on the Nile"
$50

Starting bid

Artist Jill Giesick -Watercolor Framed 17 x21

Value: $350

1 month membership for one participant item
1 month membership for one participant
$50

Starting bid

​To provide a safe and accommodating space for people with physical and intellectual disabilities to gather, socialize and play.

Rachel Kushner

Value: $140

"Architects of Change" item
"Architects of Change"
$30

Starting bid

Autographed Limited Anniversary Vinyl Edition of the seminal solo album by awardwinning composer/p roducer/mu sician, Spencer Nilsen. Known around the world for his groundbreak ing soundtracks to games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Batman Returns, Ecco the Dolphin, Jurassic Park and many others, Nilsen produced this limited collector’s edition with a cover featuring an original watercolor painting by the Spanish artist, Laura Llonch. Each thick colored vinyl disc is one of a kind and the album package was handcrafted entirely in Germany. The composer has personally autographed this copy

Spencer Nilsen Music

Value: $150

Yamaha PSR-E373 item
Yamaha PSR-E373
$50

Starting bid

Donation from Robin Sassi - San Diego Music Studio

Value:$150

Lovely Ladies Skincare Basket item
Lovely Ladies Skincare Basket
$50

Starting bid

Perlier Honey Matcha Shower Cream and Royal Jelly Revitalizing Cream, Beekman Milk Tint, Laura Geller Face Palette, Peter Thomas Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, Gloves, Phone Charm Wristlet, "Never forget the difference that you make"

Value: $200

Lunar New Year Fun Items item
Lunar New Year Fun Items
$100

Starting bid

Twelve Inch Porcelain Vase, Kwan Yin Statute, Lunar New Year by Natasha Yim, Lion Dancer Moving Puppet, Asian Centerpiece

$50 Jasmine Seafood Restaurant Gift Certificate

$50 Haidelao Hot Pot Gift Certificate

$50 Diamond Palace Gift Certificate

Complimentary Ticket -Gaslamp Museum/Davis Horton House

Guest Pass -San Diego Chinese Historical Museum

Value: $250

Cosmic Collection-Disabled Family  of Creators Package item
Cosmic Collection-Disabled Family  of Creators Package
$100

Starting bid


A  beautiful selection of products from artists with disablilities:  

Vegal Leather Bag from Michael Nasrallah, tray  and wine from  Nicks’s Creations, Shell  Crab art by Aidan Gilbert, soaps  

and candle from  Blissfull Seeds, Planetary globe light from Efrain or Artverse, surf photography by Spencer Brown, 3 charm pens from Liana Goldberg and a gift certificate for 2 dozen GF donuts from Chani’s Donuts

Value: $350


Two 8 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes item
Two 8 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes
$40

Starting bid

Two 8 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes

Value: $80

Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe

127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Two 10 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes item
Two 10 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes
$50

Starting bid

Two 10 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes

Value: $100

Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe

127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Trader Joe Goodies item
Trader Joe Goodies
$40

Starting bid

Contents of Trader Joe Standup Collapsible Grocery Tote Bag:

Dark Chocolate Bark, Beach Day Scented Candle, Gummy Candy, Watermelon Cucumber Cooler, Premium Summer Sausage, Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Natural Beef Jerky, Cornbread Crisps, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Brownie Truffle Baking Mix, Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate, Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips, Papua New Guinea Whole Bean Coffee


Value : $80

Bornemann Theater at TERI Campus of Life Show Tickets item
Bornemann Theater at TERI Campus of Life Show Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Luke Harmon TERI Theater Ticket Package

555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069

Value: $120

Sonoma Wines Basket item
Sonoma Wines Basket
$200

Starting bid

A delicious collection of handpicked and locally sourced premium wines, olives, pasta, sauces, olive oil, crackers and chocolates from one of the most highly regarded culinary

regions in the world. The basket includes a 2025 Hamilton Rosé of Grenache, Hafner Estates 2022 Chardonnay and 2023 St.Francis Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, along with limited edition

organic olive oil from McEvoy, pasta sauce and olives from La

Cucina, pasta from The Kenwood Pasta Company,

crackers from the Rustic Bakery, Lemon Honey Jelly from Stella’s Table, and handcrafted gourmet chocolates from Volo

and Oliver’s.


Retail

value:

$475

Spencer

Nielsen


Two 8 inch Chocolate Cakes item
Two 8 inch Chocolate Cakes
$40

Starting bid

Two 8 inch Chocolate Cakes

Value: $80

Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe

127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

Two 10 inch Chocolate Cakes item
Two 10 inch Chocolate Cakes
$50

Starting bid

Two 10 inch Chocolate Cakes

Value: $100

Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe

127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024

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