Alex Yiu's Birthday Charity Album Release Fundraiser for Tough Genes Inc

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Starting bid
Original Acrylic painting by Joanna Endermann.
Symbolizing the fierce bravery of children with special needs and their caregivers
Value: $200
Starting bid
Anthony Cutietta is a classically trained Guitarist with over 25
years of professional performance and teaching experience.
As a soloist, he regularly performs throughout Southern
California. He is also a founding member of the guitar &
percussion duo, Solar Barges
Value: $350
Starting bid
2-hour yoga session tailored to the recipient's wellness goal. This session may include asanas, mindfulness meditation, breath work, and sound healing.
Jaz Valentino is a 200-hour certified yoga instructor specializing in vinyasa sequencing, breath work, and meditation. In addition to her certification, Jaz continues her education in somatic healing modalities using a trauma
informed lens to empower healing of the emotional body through movement. She currently volunteers for a nonprofit
organization providing sound healing to people actively
recovering from addiction.
Value: $300
Starting bid
Ukelele and Lesson
Bring music into YOUR life with this fun and
beginner-friendly package featuring a bright and colorful Kala Ukulele and two 30-minute virtual lessons with
Lindsay of Copper Z Creative Wellness.
Whether you're picking up an instrument for the first time or looking to build your skills, Lindsay's supportive and personalized instruction will help you gain confidence and enjoy making music. The Kala ukulele is known for its quality
sound, comfortable playability, and portability making it the perfect conpanion for aspiring musicians of all ages.
Value: $160
Starting bid
55 x 23 Framed Original Art by Emily Dolton
Value: $1000
Starting bid
10x11 Lucy Wang Limited edition framed print from original 3-dimensional Watercolor on silk.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Artist Jill Giesick -Watercolor Framed 17 x21
Value: $350
Starting bid
To provide a safe and accommodating space for people with physical and intellectual disabilities to gather, socialize and play.
Rachel Kushner
Value: $140
Starting bid
Autographed Limited Anniversary Vinyl Edition of the seminal solo album by awardwinning composer/p roducer/mu sician, Spencer Nilsen. Known around the world for his groundbreak ing soundtracks to games like Sonic The Hedgehog, Batman Returns, Ecco the Dolphin, Jurassic Park and many others, Nilsen produced this limited collector’s edition with a cover featuring an original watercolor painting by the Spanish artist, Laura Llonch. Each thick colored vinyl disc is one of a kind and the album package was handcrafted entirely in Germany. The composer has personally autographed this copy
Value: $150
Starting bid
Donation from Robin Sassi - San Diego Music Studio
Value:$150
Starting bid
Perlier Honey Matcha Shower Cream and Royal Jelly Revitalizing Cream, Beekman Milk Tint, Laura Geller Face Palette, Peter Thomas Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, Gloves, Phone Charm Wristlet, "Never forget the difference that you make"
Value: $200
Starting bid
Twelve Inch Porcelain Vase, Kwan Yin Statute, Lunar New Year by Natasha Yim, Lion Dancer Moving Puppet, Asian Centerpiece
$50 Jasmine Seafood Restaurant Gift Certificate
$50 Haidelao Hot Pot Gift Certificate
$50 Diamond Palace Gift Certificate
Complimentary Ticket -Gaslamp Museum/Davis Horton House
Guest Pass -San Diego Chinese Historical Museum
Value: $250
Starting bid
A beautiful selection of products from artists with disablilities:
Vegal Leather Bag from Michael Nasrallah, tray and wine from Nicks’s Creations, Shell Crab art by Aidan Gilbert, soaps
and candle from Blissfull Seeds, Planetary globe light from Efrain or Artverse, surf photography by Spencer Brown, 3 charm pens from Liana Goldberg and a gift certificate for 2 dozen GF donuts from Chani’s Donuts
Value: $350
Starting bid
Two 8 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes
Value: $80
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
Starting bid
Two 10 inch Strawberry Vanilla Cakes
Value: $100
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
Starting bid
Contents of Trader Joe Standup Collapsible Grocery Tote Bag:
Dark Chocolate Bark, Beach Day Scented Candle, Gummy Candy, Watermelon Cucumber Cooler, Premium Summer Sausage, Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips, Natural Beef Jerky, Cornbread Crisps, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, Brownie Truffle Baking Mix, Peach Black Tea Drink Concentrate, Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips, Papua New Guinea Whole Bean Coffee
Value : $80
Starting bid
Luke Harmon TERI Theater Ticket Package
555 Deer Springs Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069
Value: $120
Starting bid
A delicious collection of handpicked and locally sourced premium wines, olives, pasta, sauces, olive oil, crackers and chocolates from one of the most highly regarded culinary
regions in the world. The basket includes a 2025 Hamilton Rosé of Grenache, Hafner Estates 2022 Chardonnay and 2023 St.Francis Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, along with limited edition
organic olive oil from McEvoy, pasta sauce and olives from La
Cucina, pasta from The Kenwood Pasta Company,
crackers from the Rustic Bakery, Lemon Honey Jelly from Stella’s Table, and handcrafted gourmet chocolates from Volo
and Oliver’s.
Retail
value:
$475
Spencer
Nielsen
Starting bid
Two 8 inch Chocolate Cakes
Value: $80
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
Starting bid
Two 10 inch Chocolate Cakes
Value: $100
Isabelle Briens French Pastry Cafe
127 N El Camino Real, Encinitas, CA 92024
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