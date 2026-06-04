Alta Loma HS Wrestling

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Alta Loma HS Wrestling

About this event

ALHS Wrestling Yard Sale

8880 Base Line Rd

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91701, USA

ADIDAS Performance LS - MEDIUM item
ADIDAS Performance LS - MEDIUM
$20

ADIDAS Wrestling - Long Sleeve Performance Pull Over Warm Up Shirt

ADIDAS Performance LS - LARGE item
ADIDAS Performance LS - LARGE
$20

ADIDAS Wrestling - Long Sleeve Performance Pull Over Warm Up Shirt

ADIDAS Performance LS - XLARGE item
ADIDAS Performance LS - XLARGE
$20

ADIDAS Wrestling - Long Sleeve Performance Pull Over Warm Up Shirt

ADIDAS Performance LS - 2-XLARGE item
ADIDAS Performance LS - 2-XLARGE
$20

ADIDAS Wrestling - Long Sleeve Performance Pull Over Warm Up Shirt

ADIDAS Performance Short - MEDIUM item
ADIDAS Performance Short - MEDIUM
$15

ADIDAS Wrestling - Performance Grappling Short

ADIDAS Performance Short - LARGE item
ADIDAS Performance Short - LARGE
$15

ADIDAS Wrestling - Performance Grappling Short

ADIDAS Performance Short - XLARGE item
ADIDAS Performance Short - XLARGE
$15

ADIDAS Wrestling - Performance Grappling Short

CORE Long Sleeve - LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / WHITE / GREY item
CORE Long Sleeve - LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / WHITE / GREY
$18

CORE Long Sleeve practice shirt(s) - blue / white / grey


3 shirts total - 1 each color/size

CORE Long Sleeve - X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / WHITE / GREY item
CORE Long Sleeve - X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / WHITE / GREY
$18

CORE Long Sleeve practice shirt(s) - blue / white / grey


3 shirts total - 1 each color/size

CORE Long Sleeve - 2X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / WHITE / GREY item
CORE Long Sleeve - 2X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / WHITE / GREY
$18

CORE Long Sleeve practice shirt(s) - blue / white / grey


3 shirts total - 1 each color/size

CORE Short - MED (1 each) - BLUE / GREY item
CORE Short - MED (1 each) - BLUE / GREY
$10

CORE practice short(s) - blue / grey


2 shorts total - 1 each color/size

CORE Short - LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / GREY item
CORE Short - LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / GREY
$10

CORE practice short(s) - blue / grey


2 shorts total - 1 each color/size

CORE Short - X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / GREY item
CORE Short - X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / GREY
$10

CORE practice short(s) - blue / grey


2 shorts total - 1 each color/size

CORE Short - 2X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / GREY item
CORE Short - 2X-LARGE (1 each) - BLUE / GREY
$10

CORE practice short(s) - blue / grey


2 shorts total - 1 each color/size

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