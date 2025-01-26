ICGC Cincinnati tournament- Alhuda Teams

440 Watkins Glen Dr

Franklin, OH 45005, USA

5Yr-7Yr
$50
5 years to 7 Years Jan 15-Feb28th if you can't do Zeffy payment, Please 1- Register your player with their age group . 2-At checkout use Code Zelle 3- Zelle the amount ( $75/$125/$150) and indicate the players' names.
Peewee Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
Peewee Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
MS Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
MS Girls Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
HS Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
HS Girls Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
Two siblings item
Two siblings
$125
Three Siblings item
Three Siblings
$150
