ICGC Cincinnati tournament- Alhuda Teams

5 years to 7 Years
Jan 15-Feb28th
if you can't do Zeffy payment, Please
1- Register your player with their age group .
2-At checkout use Code Zelle
3- Zelle the amount ( $75/$125/$150) and indicate the players' names.
Peewee Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
Peewee Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
MS Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
MS Girls Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
HS Boys Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
HS Girls Basketball Practice Registration Fee
$75
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
Two siblings
$125
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
Three Siblings
$150
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
* Doesn't include the jersey or the tournament fee
