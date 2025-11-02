Ali Spears Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Pre-purchase Extravaganza

(35) raffle tickets and (4) 50-50 tickets for $50 (this includes four 50-50 tickets for the price of three as a pre-purchase bonus). You can skip the checkout line by buying these and get a bonus 50-50 ticket too!
Putting contest tickets. The fan-favorite putting contest accepts cash as always ($5 per shot) but you can also pre-purchase putting contest tickets here.
Putting contest tickets. The fan-favorite putting contest accepts cash as always ($5 per shot) but you can also pre-purchase putting contest tickets here. In this package, you get 12 tickets for the price of 10, WOW!
Nike Dri-FIT embroidered official Ali Spears Foundation logo hat. One size. Unisex. Get your pink on and help fight pediatric cancer!
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing