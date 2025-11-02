Ali Spears Foundation Charity Golf Tournament Pre-purchase Extravaganza

Raffle and 50-50 ticket pre-purchase packet
$50

(35) raffle tickets and (4) 50-50 tickets for $50 (this includes four 50-50 tickets for the price of three as a pre-purchase bonus). You can skip the checkout line by buying these and get a bonus 50-50 ticket too!

Putting contest pre-purchase (4 tickets for $20)
$20

Putting contest tickets. The fan-favorite putting contest accepts cash as always ($5 per shot) but you can also pre-purchase putting contest tickets here.

Putting contest pre-purchase (12 tickets for $50)
$50

Putting contest tickets. The fan-favorite putting contest accepts cash as always ($5 per shot) but you can also pre-purchase putting contest tickets here. In this package, you get 12 tickets for the price of 10, WOW!

Nike Dri-FIT Embroidered Logo Hat
$25

Nike Dri-FIT embroidered official Ali Spears Foundation logo hat. One size. Unisex. Get your pink on and help fight pediatric cancer!

