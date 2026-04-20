Alice in Wonderland

Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.