Glenoaks Elementary School Foundation

Hosted by

Glenoaks Elementary School Foundation

About this event

Alice in Wonderland

2015 E Glenoaks Blvd

Glendale, CA 91206, USA

Thursday, April 30th - 7pm
$10

General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 6:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 6pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.

RAFFLE for Premier Seating for April 30th 7pm
$5

Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.

Friday, May 1st - 7pm
$10

General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 6:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 6pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.

RAFFLE for Premier Seating for May 1st 7pm
$5

Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.

Saturday, May 2nd, - 2pm
$10

General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 1:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 1pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.

RAFFLE for Premier Seating for May 2nd 2pm
$5

Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.

Saturday, May 2nd - 5pm
$10

General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 4:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 4pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.

RAFFLE for Premier Seating for May 2nd 5pm
$5

Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.

Candy Gram for Your Performer or Crew Member
$3

Purchase your performer or stage crew a sweet treat to congratulate them on a job well done. We promise this little treat won't make them grow so tall they won't fit through the door! 🍄

Add a donation for Glenoaks Elementary School Foundation

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