Alice in Wonderland

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About this event
General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 6:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 6pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.
Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.
General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 6:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 6pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.
Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.
General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 1:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 1pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.
Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.
General Admission Entry. Seating is first come, first serve. Doors open at 4:45PM. Line Up doesn't start until 4pm. Bring e-ticket for check in.
Submit your name to be drawn for 2 seats in the front few rows. If your name is drawn, we will notify you ahead of that day's show via the GESF email. Ex. If you purchased 10 general admission tickets and your name is drawn, you still only get 2 seats near the front and the remaining seats will be general seating. We will pull multiple names each show. If you purchase multiple raffle tickets your name can be pulled more than once and you would get 2 seats for each time your name is pulled.
Purchase your performer or stage crew a sweet treat to congratulate them on a job well done. We promise this little treat won't make them grow so tall they won't fit through the door! 🍄
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