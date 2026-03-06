Alicia Myers' Kickoff Party

About this event
This includes pizza, salad, and dessert.
This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. Plus you will get your name or companies name place on the silver board that will be hung at the event.
This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. You will get 5 raffle plus you will get your name or companies name place on the blue board that will be hung at the event.
This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. As a bonus you will get a campaign shirt and one of the first signs to be delivered!! Plus you will get your name or companies name place on the CO-HOST board that will be hung at the event.
This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. You will get a campaign shirt, a sign, and 5 raffle tickets! Plus you will get your name or companies name place on the HOST board that will be hung at the event.
Suggested donation is $50.
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