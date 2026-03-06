Dyer Precinct Organization

Hosted by

Dyer Precinct Organization

About this event

Alicia Myers' Kickoff Party

1209 Sheffield Ave

Dyer, IN 46311, USA

General Admission
$50

This includes pizza, salad, and dessert.

Silver Sponsorship
$100

This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. Plus you will get your name or companies name place on the silver board that will be hung at the event.

Blue Sponsorship
$200

This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. You will get 5 raffle plus you will get your name or companies name place on the blue board that will be hung at the event.

Co-Host
$400

This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. As a bonus you will get a campaign shirt and one of the first signs to be delivered!! Plus you will get your name or companies name place on the CO-HOST board that will be hung at the event.

Host
$500

This includes pizza, salad, and dessert. You will get a campaign shirt, a sign, and 5 raffle tickets! Plus you will get your name or companies name place on the HOST board that will be hung at the event.

Can’t make it but want to donate!!
Pay what you can

Suggested donation is $50.

Add a donation for Dyer Precinct Organization

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