Black Mental Health Village

Hosted by

Black Mental Health Village

About this event

Aligned & Abundant

2512 Gallatin Ave

Nashville, TN 37206, USA

Early Bird
$75
Available until Jun 15

Enjoy the full Aligned & Abundant experience, including brunch and all main activities, at our Early Bird rate. Available through June 15, 2026.

Standard
$100
Available until Aug 15

Enjoy the full Aligned & Abundant experience, including brunch and all main activities, at the Standard rate. Available through August 15, 2026.

Late Entry
$125

Enjoy the full Aligned & Abundant experience, including brunch and all main activities, with last-chance access to the event.

Donate a Ticket
$100

Give the gift of attendance to a fellow healer. This donated ticket helps a behavioral health or wellness professional join Aligned & Abundant for a day of community, professional growth, and burnout-free business inspiration.

Add a donation for Black Mental Health Village

$

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