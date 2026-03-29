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About this event
Enjoy the full Aligned & Abundant experience, including brunch and all main activities, at our Early Bird rate. Available through June 15, 2026.
Enjoy the full Aligned & Abundant experience, including brunch and all main activities, at the Standard rate. Available through August 15, 2026.
Enjoy the full Aligned & Abundant experience, including brunch and all main activities, with last-chance access to the event.
Give the gift of attendance to a fellow healer. This donated ticket helps a behavioral health or wellness professional join Aligned & Abundant for a day of community, professional growth, and burnout-free business inspiration.
$
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