Alisia Dieudonne Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Enjoy a day at Guaranteed Rate Field with four (4) Lower Reserved tickets to see the Chicago White Sox in action! Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just love the ballpark experience, these prime seats offer a perfect way to soak in the energy of a Major League game. A great outing for family, friends, or a summer date!
Porter Hodge Autographed Photo
$50
Add a piece of Wrigleyville history to your collection with this autographed photo of Chicago Cubs pitcher Porter Hodge. Whether you’re a die-hard Cubs fan or a memorabilia enthusiast, this signed photo is a perfect keepsake celebrating one of the team’s rising stars.
Coopers Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for 4
$60
Treat yourself and three guests to a Lux Tasting for 4 at any Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant. Enjoy exclusive selections from their premium Lux Wine collection, guided by a knowledgeable team member. Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just looking for a unique experience, this tasting is a perfect way to unwind and indulge.
PRP Private Tasting Certificate
$250
Raise a glass with friends and enjoy a private wine tasting experience for 4, courtesy of PRP Wine International. Explore a curated selection of exclusive wines, guided by a personal wine consultant—available virtually for your convenience. Perfect for small gatherings, celebrations, or a refined night in from the comfort of home.
Wine Lovers Delight Basket
$25
Unwind with this beautifully curated Wine Lover’s Basket, filled with hand-selected wines and complementary treats. Whether you’re planning a cozy night in or gifting it to a fellow wine enthusiast, this basket brings the perfect blend of relaxation and indulgence to any occasion.
Self-Care Sanctuary Basket
$25
Treat yourself or someone you love to a moment of calm with this Self-Care Sanctuary Basket. Complete with soothing items like candles, bath essentials, skincare products, and more, this basket is your invitation to rest, recharge, and feel renewed—because self-care isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity.
Perfect for a spa day at home or a thoughtful gift for someone in need of a little TLC.
