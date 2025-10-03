Alive to Thrive WV

CEU Professional Track- Pushing the Peak: Elevating Brain Injury Science and Support

This ticket is for those who are seeking CEU Credits as part of Alive to Thrive events.





Dinner and MoCrazy Strong Night included

Awaiting approval for 6-8 Credits for PT, OT, ATC, Nursing, SW, LPC





Booking hotel Room:

Go to canaanresort.com

Select your arrival date/departure date and when the next screen comes up, you will see

a box on the left lower side to enter your group code. Once you enter it, it will show all

the room types in the block, rates, etc. Complete the reservation from there.

Your booking group code is 10778X

You can also make a reservation by calling the front desk at

304-866-4121, option 1 and refer to

the group code at time of booking.