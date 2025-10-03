Mocrazy Strong Inc

Alive to Thrive WV

230 Main Lodge Rd

Davis, WV 26260, USA

Professional CEU Track- Pushing the Peak
$100

CEU Professional Track- Pushing the Peak: Elevating Brain Injury Science and Support

 

This ticket is for those who are seeking CEU Credits as part of Alive to Thrive events.


Dinner and MoCrazy Strong Night included

 

Awaiting approval for 6-8 Credits for PT, OT, ATC, Nursing, SW, LPC


Booking hotel Room:

Go to canaanresort.com

Select your arrival date/departure date and when the next screen comes up, you will see

a box on the left lower side to enter your group code. Once you enter it, it will show all

the room types in the block, rates, etc. Complete the reservation from there.

Your booking group code is 10778X

You can also make a reservation by calling the front desk at

304-866-4121, option 1 and refer to

the group code at time of booking.

Volunteer for Alive to Thrive!
Free

SOLD OUT!


Volunteer with Skiing or Tubing! And attend parts of the "Pushing the Peak" Conference!


Dinner and MoCrazy Strong Night included


General Admission- Friday
$25

All Rooms at Canaan Valley Resort are sold out!


All day Friday participation


Pushing the Peak conference participation followed by MoCrazy Strong Night with film screening, dinner, keynote and social


Alive to Thrive Skiing-TBI
Free

SOLD OUT!


2 days Adaptive skiing


Followed by the screening of award winning film #MoCrazyStrong, keynote by Jamie MoCrazy, DINNER and an evening social with the brain injury community!


Ski equipment, tickets, and MoCrazy Strong Evening on 1/23 covered. Hotel scholarships available on request.


Dinner is included for family caregivers. Please book under general public. The family caregivers will have access to tubing on Friday


SPONSORED by Toyota Way Forward Fund!


Any donation to MoCrazy Strong Foundation helps the foundation cover its costs which will allow us to offer this experience to more individuals who need financial support. 


30 tickets available


*Attendees are financially responsible for their own travel and room however financial travel and rooming scholarships are available. [email protected]

Alive to Thrive Tubing-TBI
Free

Sold Out!


One tubing session for TBI survivors OR family caregivers.


Followed by the screening of award winning film #MoCrazyStrong, keynote by Jamie MoCrazy, DINNER and an evening social with the brain injury community!


Tubing and attendance to MoCrazy Strong Dinner covered


Dinner is included for family caregivers.


SPONSORED by Toyota Way Forward Fund!


Any donation to MoCrazy Strong Foundation helps the foundation cover its costs which will allow us to offer this experience to more individuals who need financial support. 


*Attendees are financially responsible for their own travel and lodging scholarships are available. [email protected]

Vendor Table
$150

Get a table at the at Canaan Valley Resort to share your resources with the brain injury community!


Please contact [email protected] for details

Dinner Table Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsor a table to help cover scholarship participation for the MoCrazy Strong speaking, film and dinner!

Add a donation for Mocrazy Strong Inc

$

