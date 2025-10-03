Alive to Thrive WV

Hosted by
CEU Professional Track- Pushing the Peak: Elevating Brain Injury Science and Support
This ticket is for those who are seeking CEU Credits as part of Alive to Thrive events.
Dinner and MoCrazy Strong Night included
Awaiting approval for 6-8 Credits for PT, OT, ATC, Nursing, SW, LPC
Booking hotel Room:
SOLD OUT!
Volunteer with Skiing or Tubing! And attend parts of the "Pushing the Peak" Conference!
All Rooms at Canaan Valley Resort are sold out!
All day Friday participation
Pushing the Peak conference participation followed by MoCrazy Strong Night with film screening, dinner, keynote and social
SOLD OUT!
2 days Adaptive skiing
Followed by the screening of award winning film #MoCrazyStrong, keynote by Jamie MoCrazy, DINNER and an evening social with the brain injury community!
Ski equipment, tickets, and MoCrazy Strong Evening on 1/23 covered. Hotel scholarships available on request.
Dinner is included for family caregivers. Please book under general public. The family caregivers will have access to tubing on Friday
SPONSORED by Toyota Way Forward Fund!
Any donation to MoCrazy Strong Foundation helps the foundation cover its costs which will allow us to offer this experience to more individuals who need financial support.
30 tickets available
*Attendees are financially responsible for their own travel and room however financial travel and rooming scholarships are available. [email protected]
Sold Out!
One tubing session for TBI survivors OR family caregivers.
Followed by the screening of award winning film #MoCrazyStrong, keynote by Jamie MoCrazy, DINNER and an evening social with the brain injury community!
Tubing and attendance to MoCrazy Strong Dinner covered
Dinner is included for family caregivers.
Any donation to MoCrazy Strong Foundation helps the foundation cover its costs which will allow us to offer this experience to more individuals who need financial support.
*Attendees are financially responsible for their own travel and lodging scholarships are available. [email protected]
Get a table at the at Canaan Valley Resort to share your resources with the brain injury community!
Please contact [email protected] for details
Sponsor a table to help cover scholarship participation for the MoCrazy Strong speaking, film and dinner!
$
