All A-Bloom: Traveling Garden Plays

Host spot booking fee is valid for up to five people per location, in addition to the host. If expecting more than five people at your location, please add on per person if you are covering the cost in advance.
Host spot booking fee is valid for up to five people per location, in addition to the host. If expecting more than five people at your location, please add on per person if you are covering the cost in advance.
Attendee Rate
$10
only purchase if you are adding additional attendees to your host spot and covering the cost in advance. You can add on for up to 10 additional guests. If you plan to host more than 15 attendees contact us at [email protected] to discuss a special group rate discount.
only purchase if you are adding additional attendees to your host spot and covering the cost in advance. You can add on for up to 10 additional guests. If you plan to host more than 15 attendees contact us at [email protected] to discuss a special group rate discount.
Large Group Rate
$250
Do Not add to cart unless you've discussed a group rate in advance with Nomad Theatre Company and have been given a discount code to accommodate your confirmed group rate.
Do Not add to cart unless you've discussed a group rate in advance with Nomad Theatre Company and have been given a discount code to accommodate your confirmed group rate.
Add a donation for Nomad Theatre Company
$
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