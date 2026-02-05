Top Billing Entertainment Performance Academy

Hosted by

Top Billing Entertainment Performance Academy

About this event

All Academy Sweet 16 Recital

4640 Maine Ave

Baldwin Park, CA 91706, USA

Economy Admission
$24

Click the More Details button to see our seating chart, and select your seats below.

Value Admission
$28

Click the More Details button to see our seating chart, and select your seats below.

Standard Admission
$31

Click the More Details button to see our seating chart, and select your seats below.

Premium Admission
$36

Click the More Details button to see our seating chart, and select your seats below.

Premier Admission
$41

Click the More Details button to see our seating chart, and select your seats below.

Add a donation for Top Billing Entertainment Performance Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!