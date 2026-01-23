Hosted by

Cohabitat Foundation

All Ages Glow Party

717 Crockett St

Shreveport, LA 71101, USA

Glow Party Experience Ticket
$45

All orders MUST start with one Glow Party Experience Ticket! The ticket comes with 1 adult admission for the glow party and one dino-rama tray*.

*Dino-rama Trays Include: 20 homemade dino nuggets, a quart of mashed potatoes, a quart of gravy, broccoli and carrots, and plenty of glowing ranch, honey mustard, and ketchup!

Additional Guest Ticket
$15

Adult or kid add-on ticket. Additional Guest Ticket comes with one admission, must be purchased with a General Glow Party Ticket. NO ADDITIONAL FOOD INCLUDED!

Additional Dino-rama Tray
$20

Need more food for your crew? Add another Dino-rama Tray!


A Dino-rama Tray includes 12 dino nuggets, a pint of mashed potatoes, and plenty of glowing ranch, honey mustard, and ketchup!

