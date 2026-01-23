All Ages Glow Party

Hosted by
About this event
$
All orders MUST start with one Glow Party Experience Ticket! The ticket comes with 1 adult admission for the glow party and one dino-rama tray*.
*Dino-rama Trays Include: 20 homemade dino nuggets, a quart of mashed potatoes, a quart of gravy, broccoli and carrots, and plenty of glowing ranch, honey mustard, and ketchup!
Adult or kid add-on ticket. Additional Guest Ticket comes with one admission, must be purchased with a General Glow Party Ticket. NO ADDITIONAL FOOD INCLUDED!
Need more food for your crew? Add another Dino-rama Tray!
A Dino-rama Tray includes 12 dino nuggets, a pint of mashed potatoes, and plenty of glowing ranch, honey mustard, and ketchup!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!