Donate to: All-American Jackpot Raffle

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DONATE TOWARD:
USA 250th Anniversary Commemorative Rifle
Win a Limited-Edition USA 250th Anniversary Henry Rifle – Only 250 Made Nationwide.
Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with this custom-engraved Henry Rifle (Model H010BG, .45-70)—a true collector’s piece.
Limited to just 250 rifles nationwide, this exclusive edition features detailed patriotic engravings honoring the United States, making it both a functional firearm and a lasting tribute to American history.
Expertly crafted by A&A Engraving, this rifle stands out for its precision, artistry, and rarity—perfect for collectors, enthusiasts, or anyone proud to celebrate America’s legacy.
📍 Edition number will be provided
🔗 Learn more: aaengraving.com
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DONATE TOWARD: Fireworks ($1,000) Ignite Set ($500)
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DONATE TOWARD: a high-value meat package from local butcher featuring a variety of quality cuts—perfect for grilling, family meals, and stocking the freezer.
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DONATE TOWARD: a smoker grill prize built for backyard cooking and gatherings.
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DONATE TOWARD: Blackstone Original 4-Burner 36" Outdoor Griddle with Hard Cover
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DONATE TOWARD: 10' Adult Kayak, Paddle, and Life Jacket
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DONATE TOWARD: Top of the line Lawn Mower
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DONATE TOWARD: 10' paddle board, paddle and life jacket
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DONATE TOWARD: A 'Made in America' Gift Package
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DONATE TOWARD: A 'Made in ND' Gift Package purchased from Williston CVB
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DONATE TOWARD: Hotel Stay and Park Passes $245 hotel per night X 5 nights = $1,250 Spending Cash $1,250 ($2,500 value)
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DONATE TOWARD: Youth ATV and Helmet
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DONATE TOWARD: Various Cash Prizes
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