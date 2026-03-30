Williston Community Builders

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Williston Community Builders

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Donate to: All-American Jackpot Raffle

Solo Stove Package item
Solo Stove Package
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  • DONATE TOWARD: Solo Stove, Roasting Sticks & 2 Adirondack Chairs (Yukon 27" Fire Pit Deluxe Deck Bundle $1,300)
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    Limited Edition USA 250th Anniversary Henry Rifle – On item
    Limited Edition USA 250th Anniversary Henry Rifle – On item
    Limited Edition USA 250th Anniversary Henry Rifle – On
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    DONATE TOWARD:

    USA 250th Anniversary Commemorative Rifle

    Win a Limited-Edition USA 250th Anniversary Henry Rifle – Only 250 Made Nationwide.


    Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with this custom-engraved Henry Rifle (Model H010BG, .45-70)—a true collector’s piece.

    Limited to just 250 rifles nationwide, this exclusive edition features detailed patriotic engravings honoring the United States, making it both a functional firearm and a lasting tribute to American history.


    Expertly crafted by A&A Engraving, this rifle stands out for its precision, artistry, and rarity—perfect for collectors, enthusiasts, or anyone proud to celebrate America’s legacy.


    📍 Edition number will be provided
    🔗 Learn more: aaengraving.com

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    Large Fireworks Package & Ignite Set item
    Large Fireworks Package & Ignite Set
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    $

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    DONATE TOWARD: Fireworks ($1,000) Ignite Set ($500)

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    Meat Bundle item
    Meat Bundle
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    DONATE TOWARD: a high-value meat package from local butcher featuring a variety of quality cuts—perfect for grilling, family meals, and stocking the freezer.

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    Smoker Grill item
    Smoker Grill
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    $

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    DONATE TOWARD: a smoker grill prize built for backyard cooking and gatherings.

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    Blackstone Grill item
    Blackstone Grill
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    $

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    DONATE TOWARD: Blackstone Original 4-Burner 36" Outdoor Griddle with Hard Cover

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    Kayak 10', Paddle & Life Jacket item
    Kayak 10', Paddle & Life Jacket
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    $

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    DONATE TOWARD: 10' Adult Kayak, Paddle, and Life Jacket

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    Lawn Mower item
    Lawn Mower
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    DONATE TOWARD: Top of the line Lawn Mower

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    Paddle Board 10', Paddle & Life Jacket item
    Paddle Board 10', Paddle & Life Jacket
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    $

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    DONATE TOWARD: 10' paddle board, paddle and life jacket

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    Made in America Bundle item
    Made in America Bundle
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    DONATE TOWARD: A 'Made in America' Gift Package

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    Made in North Dakota Bundle item
    Made in North Dakota Bundle
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    $

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    DONATE TOWARD: A 'Made in ND' Gift Package purchased from Williston CVB

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    SD Black Hills & Mount Rushmore Vacation Package item
    SD Black Hills & Mount Rushmore Vacation Package
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    $

    Amount is per item

    DONATE TOWARD: Hotel Stay and Park Passes $245 hotel per night X 5 nights = $1,250 Spending Cash $1,250 ($2,500 value)

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    Youth ATV & Helmet item
    Youth ATV & Helmet
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    DONATE TOWARD: Youth ATV and Helmet

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    Cash Prize item
    Cash Prize
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    DONATE TOWARD: Various Cash Prizes

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    Add a donation for Williston Community Builders

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