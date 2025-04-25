The AARF Shop

eventClosed

Wine by the Glass (red or white)
$6
Glass of either red or white wine - will receive a drink ticket to use at either bar
Bottle of Wine (either red or white)
$25
Good for one bottle of either the red or the white wine - cashier will notify inside bartender
Bottle Monte Bello Road Cabernet Sauvignon
$40
Bottle of Dorcich Family Vineyards Monte Bello Road Cabernet Sauvignon
Beer
$3
Can of either Modelo or Coors Light Beer - will receive a drink ticket to use at outside bar
AARF Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt
$50
Unisex
AARF T-shirt
$25
AARF T-shirt Unisex or Ladies
AARF Hat
$25
Either style of AARF hat
Succulent/Floral wine barrel centerpiece
$75
Wine barrel succulent/floral centerpiece by Almaden Valley Nursery
Hand Made Dog Collars
$20
Hand made dog collars by Penny Noel

