All Animals Sanctuary and Rescue's Silent Auction

In Memory Of Bix: 📚 Historical (WWII) Fiction Bundle 📚
📚 Historical (WWII) Fiction Bundle 📚 📚 The Paris Orphan by Natasha Lester, paperback (4.19⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Girl from the Train by Irma Joubert, paperback (4.13⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff, paperback (4.15⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Room on Rue Amélie by Kristin Harmel, hardcover (4.19⭐ on Goodreads) 🍵 Handmade pottery mug 🍵 Taylor's Rose Lemonade teabags (box of 20) 🍪 Assortment of 6 Walkers shortbread cookies 💜 Bookmarks (2) 💜 Bookish stickers (12) 💜 Annotation tabs (200) 💜 Journaling pens (3) 🕯️ Eucalyptus and mint candle (new) 🧦 One pair of Dr. Scholl’s women’s fuzzy spa socks - lavender & vitamin E infused (new) All books are in very good used condition, and all have 4+ ⭐ on Goodreads. This bundle is perfect for gifting to a loved one, or to yourself!
In Memory of Piper: 📚 Suspense/Thriller Fiction Bundle 📚
📚 Suspense/Thriller Fiction Bundle 📚 📚 One in Three by Tess Stimson, paperback (4.02⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Good Sister by Sally Hepworth, paperback (4.16⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides, paperback (4.18⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Lies I Tell by Julie Clark, hardcover (4.1⭐ on Goodreads) 🍵 Handmade pottery mug 🍵 Taylor's Strawberry & Vanilla green tea (box of 20 teabags) 🍪 Assortment of 6 Walkers shortbread cookies 💜 Bookmarks (2) 💜 Bookish stickers (12) 💜 Annotation tabs (200) 💜 Journaling pens (3) 🕯️ Sand + Fog Eucalyptus Spa candle (new) 🧦 One pair of Dr. Scholl’s women’s fuzzy spa socks - lavender & vitamin E infused (new) All books are in very good used condition, and all have 4+ ⭐ on Goodreads. This bundle is perfect for gifting to a loved one, or to yourself!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!