All Animals Sanctuary and Rescue's Silent Auction

📚 Historical (WWII) Fiction Bundle 📚 📚 The Paris Orphan by Natasha Lester, paperback (4.19⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Girl from the Train by Irma Joubert, paperback (4.13⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff, paperback (4.15⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Room on Rue Amélie by Kristin Harmel, hardcover (4.19⭐ on Goodreads) 🍵 Handmade pottery mug 🍵 Taylor's Rose Lemonade teabags (box of 20) 🍪 Assortment of 6 Walkers shortbread cookies 💜 Bookmarks (2) 💜 Bookish stickers (12) 💜 Annotation tabs (200) 💜 Journaling pens (3) 🕯️ Eucalyptus and mint candle (new) 🧦 One pair of Dr. Scholl’s women’s fuzzy spa socks - lavender & vitamin E infused (new) All books are in very good used condition, and all have 4+ ⭐ on Goodreads. This bundle is perfect for gifting to a loved one, or to yourself!

📚 Historical (WWII) Fiction Bundle 📚 📚 The Paris Orphan by Natasha Lester, paperback (4.19⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Girl from the Train by Irma Joubert, paperback (4.13⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff, paperback (4.15⭐ on Goodreads) 📚 The Room on Rue Amélie by Kristin Harmel, hardcover (4.19⭐ on Goodreads) 🍵 Handmade pottery mug 🍵 Taylor's Rose Lemonade teabags (box of 20) 🍪 Assortment of 6 Walkers shortbread cookies 💜 Bookmarks (2) 💜 Bookish stickers (12) 💜 Annotation tabs (200) 💜 Journaling pens (3) 🕯️ Eucalyptus and mint candle (new) 🧦 One pair of Dr. Scholl’s women’s fuzzy spa socks - lavender & vitamin E infused (new) All books are in very good used condition, and all have 4+ ⭐ on Goodreads. This bundle is perfect for gifting to a loved one, or to yourself!

More details...