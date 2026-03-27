All Bets on Brighter Days Silent Auction

Gather your crew for the ultimate day on the course with this enhanced foursome entry to the BBF Invitational at The Club at Shadow Lakes. Your group will enjoy exclusive perks that elevate the day while supporting the mission of the Benjamin Benefit Foundation.





Package includes:

• Entry for four golfers in the BBF Invitational

• Reserved parking

• Complimentary mulligans for the foursome

• One Golden Mulligan – team replay of any shot during the round

• Putting String – Receive (1) yard of string to finish putts without putting. Use it all at once or throughout the round.

• Choose the hole your group starts on

• Complimentary cigars for the foursome





Grab three friends and enjoy a great day of golf, camaraderie, and competition—all for a great cause.





Perfect for a group of friends to split.



