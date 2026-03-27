All Bets on Brighter Days Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Step into the winner’s circle with this premium package featuring a bottle of Blanton’s Original Single Barrel Bourbonand a book celebrating the story and craftsmanship behind the iconic brand.
A perfect prize for bourbon collectors, race fans, or anyone who enjoys a legendary pour.
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect pairing of golf and great bourbon. This package includes a Back Nine Golf Experience along with a highly allocated bottle of E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon from Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Starting bid
Take your shot with a $250 5 Iron Golf gift card and a bottle of highly sought-after Eagle Rare Bourbon. This is a winning pairing of golf and great bourbon.
Starting bid
Take home a piece of Pittsburgh hockey history with this autographed Pittsburgh Penguins jersey. A must-have for any Pens fan, this collectible celebrates one of the NHL’s most iconic franchises.
Starting bid
Gather your crew for the ultimate day on the course with this enhanced foursome entry to the BBF Invitational at The Club at Shadow Lakes. Your group will enjoy exclusive perks that elevate the day while supporting the mission of the Benjamin Benefit Foundation.
Package includes:
• Entry for four golfers in the BBF Invitational
• Reserved parking
• Complimentary mulligans for the foursome
• One Golden Mulligan – team replay of any shot during the round
• Putting String – Receive (1) yard of string to finish putts without putting. Use it all at once or throughout the round.
• Choose the hole your group starts on
• Complimentary cigars for the foursome
Grab three friends and enjoy a great day of golf, camaraderie, and competition—all for a great cause.
Perfect for a group of friends to split.
Starting bid
Includes a 2026 Clever Pool family pass (family of 4) and one month of swim lessons from Goldfish Swim School Wexford. Everything you need for a fun and safe summer in the water.
One month of swim lessons includes a 4-week consecutive class session (one class per week).
Starting bid
Enjoy a $500 gift card to Blinds 2 U to enhance your home along with a lottery ticket basket—because every home project deserves a little luck.
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A beautiful horse painting featuring a striking black and white horse.The flowers have been hand-embellished with glitter accents, adding a touch of shimmer and bringing the artwork to life.
Starting bid
Take a chance on this mystery prize! This stunning bag straight from Ghana contains multiple surprise items that may include gift cards, wine/spirits, and other exciting finds.
Starting bid
Celebrate the 2027 Night at the Races like a champion. This package includes a reserved VIP table, a bottle of champagne for the table, and early access to the event and dinner buffet. Enjoy the 2027 Night at the Races like a true champion. This exclusive package includes a reserved VIP table for next year’s event, a bottle of champagne for the table, and early access to the event and dinner buffet.
Skip the wait, raise a glass, place your bets, and celebrate the night in true Winner’s Circle style.
Only one Winner’s Circle experience will be offered.
Starting bid
Enjoy the 2027 NATR without the wait! This VIP perk includes priority access to drinks during the event, allowing you to skip the lines and get back to the fun faster. Sip, socialize, and place your bets while others wait.
Starting bid
Enjoy the 2027 NATR without the wait! This VIP perk includes priority access to drinks during the event, allowing you to skip the lines and get back to the fun faster. Sip, socialize, and place your bets while others wait.
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight and announce one of the 2027 races alongside our emcee. Grab the microphone, call the action, and bring the excitement as the horses charge toward the finish line. A fun and unforgettable moment during Night at the Races!
Starting bid
Step up to the front of the room and ring the bell to officially start the 2027 races. A fun moment in the spotlight as the crowd cheers and the horses are off!
Starting bid
Capture memories that last a lifetime with a $650 photography session with Dominique Murray. Whether it’s family portraits, milestone moments, or a seasonal shoot, Dominique’s talent behind the lens creates images you’ll treasure for years to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!