2025 DFW All Black Affair

Hosted by
About this event
Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music
Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music
Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music
Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music
Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music
GET YOUR COMPANY LOGO & MESSAGE IN FRONT OF 300+ POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS
*Company logo displayed scrolling on 10 (TEN) restaurant TV's for duration of event.
*Company logo & message displayed on drink ticket holder for each guest.
Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music
Designated onsite event space to sell merchandise to All Black Affair guests.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!