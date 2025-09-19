Sankofa Foundation

Hosted by

Sankofa Foundation

About this event

2025 DFW All Black Affair

1980 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy

Farmers Branch, TX 75234, USA

General Admission
$75

Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music

Table - Indoor Table (Seat 4)
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music

Table - Covered Patio Table (Seat 4)
$440
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music

Table - Covered Patio Table (Seat 6)
$660
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music

Section - Covered Patio (Seat 6)
$780
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music

Gold Level Event Sponsor (4 Tickets)
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

GET YOUR COMPANY LOGO & MESSAGE IN FRONT OF 300+ POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS

*Company logo displayed scrolling on 10 (TEN) restaurant TV's for duration of event.

*Company logo & message displayed on drink ticket holder for each guest.


Each Ticket Includes - Complimentary Food Buffet & 2 Drinks, Premium Drink-Cash Bar, Access to Patio, Live Music

Vendor
$200

Designated onsite event space to sell merchandise to All Black Affair guests.


Add a donation for Sankofa Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!